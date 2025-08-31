Pep Guardiola Issues Devastating Rayan Cherki Injury Update
Pep Guardiola confirmed Manchester City with be without Rayan Cherki for an extended spell after the new signing suffered a quadriceps tear.
Things went from bad to worse for Manchester City on Sunday. Not only did the Cityzens surrender an early lead in their 2–1 defeat to Brighton, but they also came to terms with a crushing injury blow. Cherki, who missed out on the clash along with Phil Foden, will be in the infirmary for the foreseeable future.
“[Cherki’s] out for two months. Seven or eight weeks,” Guardiola revealed after the match.
The 22-year-old was forced to withdraw from the France national team, prompting Didier Deschamps to call up Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitiké in his place. Cherki will miss Les Bleus’ 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Ukraine and Iceland, as well as their October clashes with Azerbaijan and Iceland.
The former Lyon standout will be sidelined for several crucial fixtures for Manchester City as well, including the Manchester derby and a trip to the Emirates. Guardiola will also be unable to call on Cherki for the team’s opening Champions League matches against Napoli, Monaco and possibly Villarreal.
Cherki got his career in a blue shirt off to fast start, scoring in his Premier League debut against Wolves. The Frenchman then got the nod against Tottenham Hotspur, but was pulled in the 54th minute in what wound up being a poor 2–0 defeat for Manchester City.
It will now be two months before Cherki gets a chance to feature for his new side again, leaving Guardiola without one of his blockbuster summer signings. The France international made the move to Manchester in a deal worth £30.9 million ($41.7 million).
The news comes one day before the transfer window closes, but the English outfit have been focused on securing the signature of Gianluigi Donnarumma rather than another attacking reinforcement.