Man City ‘Expected to Sign’ Premier League Defender
Manchester City are expected to win the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri, a new report has claimed.
Bolstering in defence is a key priority for City boss Pep Guardiola, who has openly asked for a new left-back after converting Joško Gvardiol back to his natural centre-back role in the final months of the Premier League season.
Young Nico O’Reilly, a midfielder by trade, impressed in the position late in the season, but reinforcements are desired and The Athletic state a deal for Aït-Nouri is in the works.
There is still work to be done in City’s negotiations with both Wolves and Aït-Nouri but it is claimed that everybody involved in the deal expects the 23-year-old to move to the Etihad Stadium during the summer transfer window.
Aït-Nouri, who has racked up 157 appearances for Wolves since joining on an initial loan for the 2020–21 campaign, has often caught the eye and was regularly linked with a possible move to Liverpool.
The Reds, however, appear to be focused on Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, paving the way for City to wrap up a deal for Aït-Nouri.
Should all go to plan, Aït-Nouri could be the first of several signings for City, who are looking for significant reinforcements in midfield as Kevin De Bruyne prepares to depart on a free transfer.
Lyon’s creative force Rayan Cherki is in talks over a move to join Guardiola’s side, while City are also pushing to lure AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders over. Cherki is expected to be available for around £30 million ($40.4 million), but there are suggestions Dutch midfielder Reijnders could command at least twice that fee.