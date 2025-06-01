‘It Motivates Me’—Liverpool Target Responds to Constant Transfer Links
Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who has regularly been linked with a move to Liverpool, admits he's using the speculation as “motivation” but is keen to keep his feet on the ground.
The 21-year-old was a prominent player in what was a superb 2024–25 season for the Cherries, who under Andoni Iraola came within a whisker of securing European football for the first time ever.
Antoine Semenyo and Justin Kluivert also caught the eye for Bournemouth, but it's Kerkez whose name continues to be circulated when there's talk about the transfer activity of reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.
The Hungarian international has been tipped to join for £45 milion ($60.5 million) and compete with Andy Robertson for a starting spot—testament to just how good his season was at the Vitality Stadium—and the former AC Milan academy graduate has admitted to Hungarian outlet MLSZ TV that he's using the noise as “fuel” to continue his progression.
“Of course, something always leaks into the news,” Kerkez said. “I don't know how. At the same time, I think it's normal that if you play well and the team does well, then you get into the news and end up on the front page, and everyone talks about you.
“I see this as fuel that drives me forward. All this doesn't break me, but it doesn't 'boost' my ego either, but it teaches me humility and motivates me.”
Kerkez has a familiar face already operating in Liverpool's ranks: midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. The pair are international teammates for Hungary and struck up a close bond when Kerkez was first called up to represent his country—something that could bode well for the Reds if they do look to pursue a deal in the future.
“We met when I first joined the national team and we spoke German because I didn't dare to speak Hungarian yet. He switched to German and accepted me,” Kerkez said of Szoboszlai.
“From then on, we spoke every day and got to know each other better. We are still very close, we write to each other or call each other every other day, we talk about many things. It feels good to have a friend who always answers the phone. When you call him, he answers and doesn't put his mobile on silent.”