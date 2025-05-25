Why Jack Grealish Is Not in Man City Squad for Premier League Final Day
Pep Guardiola used just one word to explained why Jack Grealish has been left out of Manchester City’s matchday squad for their final game of the 2024–25 Premier League season at Fulham on Sunday afternoon: “Selection.”
The Cityzens require a positive result at Craven Cottage to all but ensure their place in next season’s Champions League, while a victory would secure a third-place finish.
While Guardiola’s side have rallied in the new year after a woeful end to 2024, City will end the season without silverware after losing the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace last weekend. A summer of change beckons at the Etihad after a busy winter, and Grealish is among the players who looks set to move on.
The winger, signed for £100 million ($140 million at the time) from Aston Villa back in 2021, has barely recorded 1,500 minutes of football in all competitions this season. Grealish has played 32 times for City and notched eight goal involvements. Back in April, he ended a 16-month wait for a Premier League goal.
Grealish appeared off the bench during City’s crucial win over Bournemouth on Tuesday night as the Etihad bade farewell to Kevin De Bruyne, but the Englishman won’t play a part on the final day against Fulham.
Why Jack Grealish Won’t Play For Man City vs. Fulham
Grealish has been bothered by multiple injury setbacks since impressing during Man City’s treble-winning campaign of 2022–23. His influence decreased last term, and he‘s been firmly on the periphery throughout 2024–25. The winger’s started just one Premier League game in 2025.
His limited role has sparked debate over his future, with many believing that a move away from the Etihad is the best for Grealish this summer. With Guardiola opting to leave him out of the matchday squad for their important final-day clash in west London, the writing is seemingly on the wall for the 29-year-old.
Grealish is set for talks with the club over his future at the end of the season, and it currently seems unlikely that he’ll be included in Guardiola’s squad for the Club World Cup, which gets underway next month.
City must be prepared to take a huge financial loss should they sell Grealish this summer, with the maverick Englishman poised to attract an array of suitors despite his recent indifference. Manchester United are among the clubs linked with a stunning move.