Man City, Man Utd Target ‘Agrees’ New Contract With Current Club
Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincão is reported to be on the verge of pledging his future to the club, which may come as a transfer blow to Manchester City and Manchester United.
Although he was considered a flop at Barcelona earlier in his career and later did little to impress during a loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Trincão has found his stride at Sporting.
Across the last two Liga Portugal seasons—during which Sporting have twice been crowned champions—Trincão has scored 18 league goals and provided 21 assists.
Manchester City discovered last November how devastating he can be, torn apart by Sporting in a Champions League thrashing in Lisbon. Meanwhile, he was obviously well known to Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim, who left Sporting for Old Trafford that same month. It had previously also been under Amorim’s guidance at Braga that Trincão had earned his 2020 move to Barcelona.
Both clubs are in the market for players to rebuild their respective squads after disappointing, but still very different, 2024–25 campaigns.
In Portugal, A Bola writes that Trincão and teammate Pedro Gonçalves have agreed new contracts. Both sets of negotiations have been a “priority” and the process is expected to conclude imminently. For their loyalty to Sporting, each will receive additional years, a bigger salary and higher status.
Both Manchester clubs have already recruited an attacker, though, with the summer still in its earliest stages. City have signed Rayan Cherki from Lyon in a £34 million ($45.8 million) package, while United triggered the £62.5 million ($84.1 million) release clause in Matheus Cunha’s contract with Wolves. Each player is expected to have a big impact in 2025–26.