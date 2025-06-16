‘Now I Wait’—Rayan Cherki Sends Revenge Message to Man Utd
Rayan Cherki is counting down the days until he can help Manchester City get revenge on Manchester United next season.
City got to work ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup and signed four new players, including Cherki, in the first of two summer transfer windows. The former Lyon forward completed a £30.9 million ($41.7 million) move to Pep Guardiola’s side and inked a five-year deal with the eight-time Premier League champions.
Although Cherki is expected to make his City debut this summer in the United States, he has his sights set on competing against his new club’s biggest rivals.
“I didn’t like it when Manchester United won the game versus Lyon because I am Lyonnais,” Cherki said. “And now I wait for the game [against United] to kill them.”
Manchester United eliminated Cherki and Lyon in the 2024–25 Europa League quarterfinals. The Red Devils completed a thrilling comeback in the second leg of the tie at Old Trafford to advance to the semifinals 7–6 on aggregate. Cherki scored two goals across both legs, but it was not enough to overcome Ruben Amorim’s men.
Cherki will not have to wait long to get his revenge, though. He will play Manchester United twice next season in the Premier League and hopes to help Manchester City get back to winning ways against their neighbours; Guardiola’s men failed to beat their bitter rivals in their 2024–25 campaign despite the Red Devils’ poor form.
Before he can experience the Manchester derby, though, Cherki is focused on improving his game under Guardiola this summer.
“I think I had the best season of my career, managed to make people talk only about good things: my passes, dribbling,” Cherki said. “I’m satisfied with my season, even if I can do 18 times better.
“Today my only desire is to be on the pitch. I think I took a step forward in all aspects: my efficiency, defensive work, efforts without the ball.”
Cherki is coming off a career-best season for Lyon in which he recorded 12 goals and 20 assists across all competitions for the French outfit. The 21-year-old was one of the most exciting young transfer prospects this summer, but it was always City for Cherki.
“[Guardiola] was very, very clear: the system, the club, the city is very good. I want to win and I think Manchester City wants to win it all and, for me, that’s better.”