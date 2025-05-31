Premier League Done Deals: Every 2025–26 Transfer
The 2024–25 season is in the books, but teams have been preparing for 2025–26 long before the campaign’s finale.
While FIFA have opted to fill the summer void (in the men’s sphere) by expanding the Club World Cup and ensuring it now lasts a month, the absence of a major international tournament should allow clubs to conduct their business earlier.
Still, mad scrambles at the last are expected this summer, with the September 1 deadline arriving a few weeks into the new season. Managers, once again, can use competitive fixtures to manifest the flaws within their current squads.
Here are all the Premier League’s done deals from 2025–26.
Arsenal
A huge summer is in store for the Gunners, who fell comfortably short in 2024–25. After neglecting the striker position for the previous two windows, they will sign their long-term number nine ahead of the new season. Martin Zubimendi is also set to arrived from Real Sociedad.
In
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Jorginho
Flamengo
Free
Kieran Tierney
Celtic
Free
Aston Villa
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Yasin Özcan
Kasimpasa
£5.8 million ($7.8 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Robin Olsen
Malmo
Free
Bournemouth
In
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid
£50 million ($67.3 million)
Jaidon Anthony
Burnley
Undisclosed
Brentford
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Michael Kayode
Fiorentina
£14.7 million ($19.8 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Ben Mee
—
Released
Brighton & Hove Albion
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Tom Watson
Sunderland
£10 million ($13.5 million)
Yoon Do-young
Daejon Hana Citizen
£2 million ($2.7 million)
Out
Burnley
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Bashir Humphreys
Chelsea
£10 million ($13.5 million)
Marcus Edwards
Sporting CP
£8.4 million ($11.3 million)
Zian Flemming
Millwall
£7 million ($9.4 million)
Jaidon Anthony
Bournemouth
Undisclosed
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Jonjo Shelvey
—
Released
Nathan Redmond
—
Released
Chelsea
The player traders at Clearlake are welcoming several fresh faces to Stamford Bridge this summer, and there’s plenty of buzz surrounding Palmeiras’ Estêvão Willian. Liam Delap is joining from Ipswich Town off the back of an impressive debut season in the top flight, and Chelsea will also look to bolster out wide and between the posts.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Estêvão Willian
Palmeiras
£29 million ($39.1 million)
Dário Essugo
Sporting CP
£18.5 million ($24.9 million)
Kendry Paez
Independiente del Valle
£17.3 million ($23.3 million)
Mike Penders
Genk
£17 million ($22.9 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Bashir Humphreays
Burnley
£10 million ($13.5 million)
Dylan Williams
Burton Albion
Free
Crystal Palace
In
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Jeffrey Schlupp
—
Released
Joel Ward
—
Released
Everton
In
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Neal Maupay
Marseille
£3.4 million ($4.6 million)
Asmir Begović
—
Released
Abdoulaye Doucoure
—
Released
João Virgínia
—
Released
Ashley Young
—
Released
Fulham
In
Out
Leeds United
In
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Rasmus Kristensen
Eintracht Frankfurt
£7.6 million ($10.2 million)
Josuha Guilavogui
—
Released
Liverpool
Liverpool are not resting on their laurels after winning their second Premier League title. Jeremie Frimpong arrives as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement, while Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has been identified as Andy Robertson’s long-term successor. The Reds also have their heart set on Florian Wirtz.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer Leverkusen
£29.5 million ($39.7 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Real Madrid
£8.4 million ($11.3 million)
Manchester City
Man City are poised to oversee another aggressive window after going big in the winter. Crucially, they must fill the gaping void left by Kevin De Bruyne, and the Cityzens are set to add multiple midfielders to their ranks this summer.
In
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Yan Couto
Borussia Dortmund
£25 million ($33.7 million)
Jacob Wright
Norwich City
£2.3 million ($3.1 million)
Kevin De Bruyne
—
Released
Manchester United
Matheus Cunha is joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers to bolster Ruben Amorim’s frontline, but there’s plenty more work to be done at Old Trafford this summer. There’s also talk of captain Bruno Fernandes leaving the club off the back of an excellent individual season.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Diego León
Cerro Porteno
£3.3 million ($4.4 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Christian Eriksen
—
Released
Jonny Evans
—
Released
Victor Lindelöf
—
Released
Newcastle United
In
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Lloyd Kelly
Juventus
£15 million ($20.2 million)
Nottingham Forest
In
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Jack Perkins
Northampton Town
Undisclosed
Sunderland
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Enzo Le Fée
Roma
£19.5 million ($26.3 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Tom Watson
Brighton & Hove Albion
£10 million ($13.5 million)
Tottenham Hotspur
Buoyed by their Europa League success, Spurs will hope to attract a couple of experienced stars to their youthful squad. Their priority targets will depend on who they’re able to retain, with Cristian Romero’s future in question amid interest from Atlético Madrid.
In
Player
Joined From
Fee
Kevin Danso
Lens
£21 million ($28.3 million)
Luka Vušković
Hajduk Split
£12 million ($16.2 million)
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Marseille
£11.4 million ($15.4 million)
Sergio Reguilón
—
Released
Alfie Whiteman
—
Released
Fraser Forster
—
Released
West Ham
In
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Kamarai Swyer
Northampton Town
Free
Łukasz Fabiański
—
Released
Aaron Cresswell
—
Released
Vladimír Coufal
—
Released
Danny Ings
—
Released
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
Out
Player
Club Joined
Fee
Pablo Sarabia
—
Released