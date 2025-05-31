SI

Premier League Done Deals: Every 2025–26 Transfer

Premier League clubs will have the 2025 summer transfer window to set themselves up for the 2025–26 campaign.

James Cormack

Premier League clubs have been busy this summer.
Premier League clubs have been busy this summer. / IMAGO/Propaganda Photo/News Images/Gonzales Photo

The 2024–25 season is in the books, but teams have been preparing for 2025–26 long before the campaign’s finale.

While FIFA have opted to fill the summer void (in the men’s sphere) by expanding the Club World Cup and ensuring it now lasts a month, the absence of a major international tournament should allow clubs to conduct their business earlier.

Still, mad scrambles at the last are expected this summer, with the September 1 deadline arriving a few weeks into the new season. Managers, once again, can use competitive fixtures to manifest the flaws within their current squads.

Here are all the Premier League’s done deals from 2025–26.

Arsenal

Jorginho
Jorginho is leaving Arsenal as a free agent. / IMAGO/IPS

A huge summer is in store for the Gunners, who fell comfortably short in 2024–25. After neglecting the striker position for the previous two windows, they will sign their long-term number nine ahead of the new season. Martin Zubimendi is also set to arrived from Real Sociedad.

In

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Jorginho

Flamengo

Free

Kieran Tierney

Celtic

Free

Aston Villa

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Yasin Özcan

Kasimpasa

£5.8 million ($7.8 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Robin Olsen

Malmo

Free

Bournemouth

In

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid

£50 million ($67.3 million)

Jaidon Anthony

Burnley

Undisclosed

Brentford

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Michael Kayode

Fiorentina

£14.7 million ($19.8 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Ben Mee

Released

Brighton & Hove Albion

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Tom Watson

Sunderland

£10 million ($13.5 million)

Yoon Do-young

Daejon Hana Citizen

£2 million ($2.7 million)

Out

Burnley

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Bashir Humphreys

Chelsea

£10 million ($13.5 million)

Marcus Edwards

Sporting CP

£8.4 million ($11.3 million)

Zian Flemming

Millwall

£7 million ($9.4 million)

Jaidon Anthony

Bournemouth

Undisclosed

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Jonjo Shelvey

Released

Nathan Redmond

Released

Chelsea

Estêvâo Willian
Estêvâo Willian arrives at Chelsea with plenty of buzz. / IMAGO/justpictures.ch

The player traders at Clearlake are welcoming several fresh faces to Stamford Bridge this summer, and there’s plenty of buzz surrounding Palmeiras’ Estêvão Willian. Liam Delap is joining from Ipswich Town off the back of an impressive debut season in the top flight, and Chelsea will also look to bolster out wide and between the posts.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Estêvão Willian

Palmeiras

£29 million ($39.1 million)

Dário Essugo

Sporting CP

£18.5 million ($24.9 million)

Kendry Paez

Independiente del Valle

£17.3 million ($23.3 million)

Mike Penders

Genk

£17 million ($22.9 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Bashir Humphreays

Burnley

£10 million ($13.5 million)

Dylan Williams

Burton Albion

Free

Crystal Palace

In

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Jeffrey Schlupp

Released

Joel Ward

Released

Everton

In

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Neal Maupay

Marseille

£3.4 million ($4.6 million)

Asmir Begović

Released

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Released

João Virgínia

Released

Ashley Young

Released

Fulham

In

Out

Leeds United

In

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Rasmus Kristensen

Eintracht Frankfurt

£7.6 million ($10.2 million)

Josuha Guilavogui

Released

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined Real Madrid. / IMAGO/Propaganda Photo

Liverpool are not resting on their laurels after winning their second Premier League title. Jeremie Frimpong arrives as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement, while Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez has been identified as Andy Robertson’s long-term successor. The Reds also have their heart set on Florian Wirtz.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Jeremie Frimpong

Bayer Leverkusen

£29.5 million ($39.7 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid

£8.4 million ($11.3 million)

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne
Man City have said their goodbyes to Kevin De Bruyne. / IMAGO/Every Second Media

Man City are poised to oversee another aggressive window after going big in the winter. Crucially, they must fill the gaping void left by Kevin De Bruyne, and the Cityzens are set to add multiple midfielders to their ranks this summer.

In

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Yan Couto

Borussia Dortmund

£25 million ($33.7 million)

Jacob Wright

Norwich City

£2.3 million ($3.1 million)

Kevin De Bruyne

Released

Manchester United

Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen is one of three senior Man Utd players to leave at the end of their contracts. / IMAGO/PRiME Media Images

Matheus Cunha is joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers to bolster Ruben Amorim’s frontline, but there’s plenty more work to be done at Old Trafford this summer. There’s also talk of captain Bruno Fernandes leaving the club off the back of an excellent individual season.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Diego León

Cerro Porteno

£3.3 million ($4.4 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Christian Eriksen

Released

Jonny Evans

Released

Victor Lindelöf

Released

Newcastle United

In

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Lloyd Kelly

Juventus

£15 million ($20.2 million)

Nottingham Forest

In

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Jack Perkins

Northampton Town

Undisclosed

Sunderland

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Enzo Le Fée

Roma

£19.5 million ($26.3 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Tom Watson

Brighton & Hove Albion

£10 million ($13.5 million)

Tottenham Hotspur

Kevin Danso
Spurs are signing Kevin Danso permanently. / IMAGO/Every Second Media

Buoyed by their Europa League success, Spurs will hope to attract a couple of experienced stars to their youthful squad. Their priority targets will depend on who they’re able to retain, with Cristian Romero’s future in question amid interest from Atlético Madrid.

In

Player

Joined From

Fee

Kevin Danso

Lens

£21 million ($28.3 million)

Luka Vušković

Hajduk Split

£12 million ($16.2 million)

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

Marseille

£11.4 million ($15.4 million)

Sergio Reguilón

Released

Alfie Whiteman

Released

Fraser Forster

Released

West Ham

In

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Kamarai Swyer

Northampton Town

Free

Łukasz Fabiański

Released

Aaron Cresswell

Released

Vladimír Coufal

Released

Danny Ings

Released

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

Out

Player

Club Joined

Fee

Pablo Sarabia

Released

James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

