Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa: Haaland Chases Premier League Record
Manchester City can stretch their unbeaten run to ten matches in all competitions when they visit Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Cityzens have won seven and drawn two of their last nine games, with three successive victories and clean sheets in their most recent outings. Defensive improvements and the logic-defying form of Erling Haaland have been instrumental to their resurgence, and Pep Guardiola’s side are now just three points behind league leaders Arsenal.
Despite their underwhelming recent record at Villa Park, City travel to the Midlands brimming with confidence and will be aiming for redemption after back-to-back defeats on their travels against Aston Villa.
Here is how City could line up against Villa.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Donnarumma has merely been a spectator in City’s outings since the October international break. He will be expected to be tested more frequently at Villa Park—the venue of one of his finest individual displays in the Champions League last season.
RB: Matheus Nunes—Rico Lewis impressed in a midfield role at Villarreal, but Nunes has claimed the starting right back position for City. The Portugal international has been relatively solid throughout the campaign.
CB: Rúben Dias—Nunes’s compatriot has been crucial to the increased sturdiness of City’s defence in recent weeks. Dias is such a composed customer at the back, offering irreplaceable leadership in the heart of defence.
CB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol has moved between centre back and left back this season, but should operate as the former this weekend. He will need to be wary of Ollie Watkins, who remains a major threat despite his poor form.
LB: Nico O’Reilly—O’Reilly was rested midweek and will benefit at Villa Park. The youngster continues to impress in a left back role despite being an orthodox midfielder, even providing an assist in last weekend’s win over Everton.
DM: Mateo Kovačić—With Rodri sidelined and Nico González a doubt for Sunday, Kovačić could make his first Premier League start of an injury-hit campaign. The Croatian only played his first minutes of the season during the October international break.
RM: Bernardo Silva—Savinho has impressed in recent matches, but Guardiola might opt for the more industrious Silva on the right flank this weekend. The Portuguese scored against Villarreal and covered more ground than any player on the pitch.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—Reijnders has struggled to maintain the attacking threat he provided earlier in the season, but he’s still brought important order to City’s midfield. He was only used as a substitute midweek.
CM: Phil Foden—Foden was integral in last weekend’s victory over Everton and will be keen to have a similar impact at Villa. He’s only scored more goals against three clubs than the five he’s bagged in matches with the Villans.
LM: Jérémy Doku—Doku has been in much improved form this season, with his raw speed and lightning-quick feet causing all manner of issues for opposition fullbacks. There are few players more enjoyable to watch when in full flow.
ST: Erling Haaland—Speaking of in-form attackers, what more can be said about Haaland? The Norwegian has 24 goals for club and country this season and can score in a seventh successive Premier League game this weekend—which would move him closer to toppling Jamie Vardy’s record 11-match run.