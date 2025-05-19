Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth: Premier League
Manchester City host a hugely significant Premier League fixture on Tuesday night, as Bournemouth visit the Etihad Stadium aiming to tame City's Champions League hopes.
Pep Guardiola’s side had grown into a position of comfort regarding their top-five chances, but they enter their midweek tussle sixth in the table and reeling off the back of Saturday’s FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace.
A point will be enough for City to climb back into third, but victory offers them greater assurance heading into their final-day trip to Fulham. Their first-ever home defeat to the Cherries would be catastrophic.
Here's the team Guardiola could pick after City's Wembley disappointment.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—Stefan Ortega started the FA Cup final at Wembley, but we’ll see Ederson back between the posts for what could be his last outing at the Etihad.
RB: Matheus Nunes—A change of dynamic thrust Nunes out of the starting lineup againt Palace, but the converted midfielder, who’d enjoyed a run in the team beforehand, could once again receive Guardiola's backing.
CB: Rúben Dias – The Portuguese centre-back hasn't enjoyed his best season but his quality wins out over Manuel Akanji
CB: Joško Gvardiol – Gvardiol had his issues against the physicality of Jean-Philippe Mateta, but the Croatian international has largely been brilliant since his return to centre-back.
LB: Nico O’Reilly – While youngster O’Reilly is adept in central areas and a midfielder by trade, much of his success since his left-back integration has come when given the license to fly down the flank. He was particularly effective against Bournemouth in City's FA Cup quarterfinal triumph.
CM: Ilkay Gündogan – The German was City's hero in the FA Cup final two years ago, but was on the periphery at the weekend as Palace prevailed. A recall is in order.
CM: Nico González – While the January arrival hasn’t set the world alight since joining the club, Nico offers the requisite physicality and subtlety in possession to combat Bournemouth’s threat with and without the ball. A defensive midfielder was sorely missed against Palace.
RW: Savinho – The Brazilian has flattered to deceive during the second-half of the season, with Guardiola unwilling to hand Savinho an extended run in his team. He does, however, seemingly have favour over Phil Foden.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne – De Bruyne’s farewell tour won‘t end with silverware, but he‘s nonetheless been prominent down the stretch.
LW: Omar Marmoush – Marmoush should get the chance to atone for his penalty miss in the FA Cup final when Bournemouth come to town.
ST: Erling Haaland – Something miraculous has to happen for Haaland to end up with another Golden Boot, with the Norwegian currently seven goals behind Mohamed Salah with two games to play. The City forward requires an end to the season similar to what Harry Kane produced in 2016-17.