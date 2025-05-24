Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham: Premier League
Manchester City conclude their Premier League campaign by visiting Fulham on Sunday as they seek to confirm their place in next season’s Champions League.
The Cityzens, who lost the FA Cup final last weekend, have struggled to meet their usually impeccable standards this term but can salvage something from the campaign by qualifying for the 2025–26 Champions League. To achieve that they must simply avoid defeat at Craven Cottage this Sunday.
Fortunately for Pep Guardiola, the injuries which have plagued Man City this term have eased up in the latter stages of the season. Only John Stones is still in the treatment room, although Mateo Kovačić, who scored twice in the reverse fixture in October, is also suspended.
Here’s how Man City could line up in the capital.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1)
GK: Ederson—Man City have won their last 17 matches with Fulham and Ederson has featured in nine of those victories. He and his teammates will be aiming to make that 18 triumphs on the spin this weekend.
RB: Matheus Nunes—Having been snubbed for the FA Cup final, Nunes returned to his increasingly familiar right-back role against Bournemouth on Tuesday night. He supplied an assist in a crucial 3–1 victory.
CB: Rúben Dias—Dias will face a physical battle with Raúl Jiménez this weekend and despite Man City’s impressive record with Fulham, they have only kept one clean sheet in their last six meetings.
CB: Manuel Akanji—Akanji returned to the heart of defence midweek after featuring at right-back in the FA Cup final, with the Swiss international looking far more accomplished in his orthodox role.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—The Croatian scored a brace on his last trip to Craven Cottage and he’s been even more prolific this season than he was last with six goals in all competitions.
DM: Nico González—Rodri made his much-anticipated return from injury on Tuesday night but Pep Guardiola has insisted he’s not ready to start this weekend. With Kovačić suspended, winter recruit Nico could appear at the base of midfield.
DM: İlkay Gündoğan—The German’s return to Manchester hasn’t been all smooth sailing but he’s at least managed to avoid injury throughout a tough campaign. Sunday will be his 50th appearance of the term.
RW: Bernardo Silva—The Portuguese has been another who has struggled to reach his usual heights but he produced an excellent performance against Bournemouth, capped by scoring the nerve-easing second of the game.
AM: Kevin De Bruyne—With De Bruyne almost certain not to appear at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup—his contract expires halfway through the tournament—the clash with Fulham will be his final outing for the Cityzens.
LW: Omar Marmoush—Marmoush scored an absolute screamer against the Cherries midweek but his exceptional Etihad form hasn’t followed him on his travels. He will be keen to change that in west London.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland hasn’t scored since his return from injury but enjoys playing Fulham. He has five goals in as many meetings with the Cottagers and will be eager to take advantage of a defence that is without a clean sheet in 10.