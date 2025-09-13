Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd: Donnarumma Debuts, Marmoush Missing on Derby Day
Manchester City are seeking redemption on derby day this weekend following back-to-back Premier League defeats.
The Cityzens’ stuttering start to the season has justifiably caused concern among supporters, but victory over bitter local rivals Manchester United will appease the Etihad faithful. They will want to witness significant improvements on their side’s return from the international break.
But Pep Guardiola has several selection dilemmas ahead of the weekend’s crucial fixture, with a number of injuries limiting his talent pool. Luckily, he boasts one of world football’s deepest squads.
Here’s how City could line up for United’s visit.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (4-1-4-1)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma—Guardiola was coy on his goalkeeper selection during his pre-match press conference, but James Trafford’s iffy performance in City’s last home match might inform his decision to hand Donnarumma a debut.
RB: Matheus Nunes—Nunes should be well-rested for United’s visit after enjoying a break over the international period. He was almost single-handedly responsible for City’s implosion in a 2–1 defeat in this fixture last season and will want to avoid being the villain on Sunday.
CB: Rúben Dias—The defensive colossus was a surprise absentee in defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break and City need him back leading their rearguard this weekend.
CB: Nathan Aké—Aké’s minutes have been limited this term but the Dutchman could start in the derby with John Stones a major doubt. He was used sparingly by the Netherlands on international duty and should be fresh.
LB: Joško Gvardiol—Gvardiol has missed the entirety of the season to date but will make his comeback at the weekend, potentially in the starting lineup considering Rayan Aït-Nouri is injured.
DM: Rodri—The Ballon d’Or winner made his first Premier League start in almost a year against Brighton and was largely impressive in defeat. He will be essential to City thwarting the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo at the Etihad.
RM: Oscar Bobb—Having missed almost the entirety of last season through injury, the 22-year-old has been readily used by Guardiola at the beginning of the term and has largely impressed.
CM: Bernardo Silva—Confidence should be high for City’s skipper after a goal and assist for Portugal in victory over Hungary on Tuesday. The upcoming clash will be his 20th Manchester derby.
CM: Tijjani Reijnders—After a blistering Premier League debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening weekend, Reijnders has produced more timid performances against Spurs and Brighton.
LM: Jérémy Doku—Omar Marmoush was injured over the international period and is set for several weeks on the sidelines. Doku, who scored twice for Belgium last weekend, will replace him on the left wing.
ST: Erling Haaland—Haaland managed an incredible five-goal haul in Norway’s 11–1 win over Moldova having scored the winner against Finland several days earlier. He’s already notched three Premier League goals this term, too, and will be determined to punish United’s defence.