Man City 2025–26 Season Preview: Guardiola Rebuild to Usher in New Era

The departure of Kevin De Bruyne marks a change of the guard at the Etihad.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Manchester City are aiming to bounce back in 2025–26.
Manchester City are aiming to bounce back in 2025–26. / Caean Couto-Imagn Images

Having dominated English football over the past decade, last season proved a rare misstep for Manchester City.

Looking to defend their Premier League crown and win a seventh title under Pep Guardiola, they and their competitors alike were left flabbergasted by an extremely underwhelming campaign. Sure, the Cityzens still finished third in the table, but the nature of their sudden decline without midfield talisman Rodri was alarming.

Performances in the cup competitions were no better. City reached the final of the FA Cup but were beaten by underdogs Crystal Palace in the showpiece event, while they were eliminated surprisingly early in the Carabao Cup, Champions League and the new-look FIFA Club World Cup.

City have set about remedying their on-field issues during this summer’s transfer window and are now fighting for redemption as they seek a return to the summit. Whether they can reassert themselves remains to be seen.

What Man City Hope to Achieve

Erling Haaland with the Champions League trophy in 2023.
Man City will set out to win all four trophies next season. / Franck Fife/IMAGO

Expectations are normally sky-high at the Etihad Stadium come the beginning of a new campaign, but they have been tempered ahead of the 2025–26 season due to last term’s wobble. What we will witness from the Cityzens is unclear but it would be no surprise to see them quickly rediscover their mojo after a summer of soul-searching and spending.

Guardiola will expect drastic improvements and City will still be among the front-runners for each competition they enter. Having finished last season with just the Community Shield to their name, major silverware of some description is essential.

Ultimately, however, City’s season will be defined by their success in the Premier League and Champions League. They will expect themselves to win at least one of those competitions, while domestic cup glory would be a welcome bonus.

Key Fixture Dates

Manchester United vs. Manchester City
The Manchester derby will be circled in the calendar. / IMAGO/News Images

City face three of the traditional big six in their opening five games of the season, with the first Manchester derby of the term sandwiched in between battles with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Premier League champions Liverpool will visit the Etihad in November and a first clash with Chelsea doesn’t come until the beginning of January.

City face four of the big six on the road during the second half of the campaign, which could cause issues for Guardiola’s side. Trips to Spurs, Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea come in 2026.

Opponent

Dates

Tottenham

Aug. 23 (H), Jan. 31 (A)

Man Utd

Sep. 14 (H), Jan. 17 (A)

Arsenal

Sep. 21 (A), Apr. 18 (H)

Liverpool

Nov. 8 (H), Feb. 7 (A)

Chelsea

Jan. 3 (H), Apr. 11 (A)

Major Signings

Man Cit
Tijjani Reijnders is one of many high-profile signings. / Caean Couto-Imagn Images

City have been busy bolstering their squad over the summer and have allowed the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish to depart to make room for incomers. In total, they have added six new faces to their squad, with more potentially arriving before the summer deadline.

Tijjani Reijnders is City’s most expensive signing of the summer after an eye-catching ascent at Milan. The midfielder will be expected to hit the ground running after his £46.3 million move from Serie A, with two pre-season strikes against Palermo exciting supporters.

Similarly stirring additions are namesakes Rayan Aït-Nouri and Rayan Cherki from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Lyon respectively. The former helps fill the void at left back and the latter remains one of Europe’s hottest prospects having been tipped for superstardom at an early age.

James Trafford has returned to the Etihad to shore up the goalkeeping position amid Ederson exit rumours, while Marcus Bettinelli is the club’s new third-choice stopper following the departure of Scott Carson. 18-year-old Sverre Nypan is one for the future and has been branded the next Martin Ødegaard.

Player

Joined From

Fee (£)

Tijjani Reijnders

AC Milan

£46.5 million

Rayan Aït-Nouri

Wolverhampton Wanderers

£31.2 million

Rayan Cherki

Lyon

£30.9 million

James Trafford

Burnley

£27 million

Sverre Nypan

Rosenborg

£12.5 million

Marcus Bettinelli

Chelsea

Undisclosed

Ones to Watch, Breakout Stars

Oscar Bob
Oscar Bobb is back from injury. / Caean Couto-Imagn Images

City don’t have many unknown youngsters pushing for minutes in 2025–26 but the forgotten Oscar Bobb could enjoy a stellar year having played just six times last term due to injury. The 22-year-old Norway international is an incredible talent and could build on an impressive start to life in sky blue if he can avoid fitness issues.

The aforementioned Nypan could sparkle if he’s not sent out on loan this summer, with Claudio Echeverri also potentially catching the eye should a temporary move away from the Etihad not materialise.

Nico O’Reilly enjoyed a breakout 2024–25 and will be eager to build on an impressive season which saw him rack up 21 appearances and seven goal contributions from left back. The youngster is a midfielder by trade and his versatility could be hugely important for City moving forward.

Divine Mukasa could be one to keep an eye on, too. The midfielder managed 16 goals and 15 assists in the U18 Premier League last season and was included in City’s recent 3–0 pre-season victory over Palermo. He assisted from the bench during a half-hour cameo.

Season Prediction

Pep Guardiola
Guardiola knows City aren’t favourites for next season’s Premier League title. / IMAGO/Sports Press Photo

Guardiola claimed that the Premier League was the most difficult trophy to win amid last season’s struggles, meaning the Spaniard will understand the scale of the task at hand as City aim to usurp Liverpool. Whether the Cityzens can achieve that particular ambition might become clear within the opening few weeks of the season—especially given their tough start—and they will certainly not be favourites for the crown.

The Champions League also appears out of reach for City based on last season’s form, but things could change very quickly. A fast start to 2025–26 could completely alter the narrative, although it’s worth remembering that Guardiola’s side only squeezed into the knockout stage of last year’s competition before being dumped out in the play-off round.

It seems unlikely that City will go two seasons without a major trophy and the FA Cup looks a possible route to glory. City have reached the last three finals—albeit only winning one—and will expect to be in the conversation for this year’s prize.

Having dominated the Carabao Cup at the beginning of the Guardiola era, City haven’t made it beyond the quarter-final stage in any of the last four seasons. That run could be extended in 2025–26.

Competition

Finish

Premier League

3rd

Champions League

Quarter-final

FA Cup

Winners

Carabao Cup

Quarter-final

Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

