Premier League Reveal 2024–25 Goal, Save of the Season Award Winners
Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez were deemed to have been respectively responsible for the Premier League’s best goal and save of the 2024–25 season.
Marmoush’s thunderous effort from range against Bournemouth applied an exclamation point to Kevin De Bruyne’s final game at the Etihad Stadium towards the end of May.
Just three days earlier, the Egypt international had failed to beat Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson from 12 yards out in the FA Cup final. With the pain of that shock defeat still fresh, Marmoush took his frustrations out against the Cherries with a venomous effort which whistled past a helpless Kepa Arrizabalaga from all of 30 yards out.
Despite amassing 1,848 goals across the 33-year history of the Premier League, not a single Manchester City player had ever previously scored the best goal in a top-flight campaign.
Marmoush’s history-making strike was one of 10 nominated efforts. Fulham’s Harry Wilson came close with a deft volleyed back-heel against Brentford, while Kaoru Mitoma’s feathered touch for Brighton and a nonchalant lob from Chelsea’s Cole Palmer were all deemed inferior by a mixture of the general public and the Premier League’s “panel of football experts”.
That same mysterious selection committee also dubbed Martínez’s miraculous stop against Nottingham Forest to be the best of the campaign.
Nicolás Domínguez was the poor soul who had his header from point-blank range rebuffed by Martínez back in December. The Forest midfielder was left on his backside flicking a wild-eyed gaze from side to side after watching the Argentine stopper get a fingertip to his low effort, tenderly rolling the ball along the goal line before Diego Carlos hurriedly cleared up.
“I was upset in that moment!” Forest manager Nuno Espírito Santo said after the match. “But big save, big save. It was remarkable. That is not about anything, it is pure instinct. Reflex. It’s amazing. I wish I had [the] quality to do that once, but I didn’t!”
Nuno could appreciate the Martínez’s remarkable feat thanks largely to a subsequent blunder from the goalkeeper. Villa were 1–0 up with three minutes remaining at the City Ground when Nikola Milenkovic planted a header straight into the visiting keeper’s chest. Martínez had inadvertently blocked the centre-back’s effort yet the instinctive act of raising his arms forced the ball into the net, which was where he also ended up. Anthony Elanga snatched all three points for Forest with a stoppage-time winner.