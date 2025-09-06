Man City Star Reveals Brutal Pep Guardiola Message That Resulted in Summer Move
Manuel Akanji, a treble winner with Manchester City, left the club on loan on Deadline Day to join Cristian Chivu at Inter Milan.
The deal was reportedly worth €2 million (£1.7 million; $2.3 million) initially with a €15 million purchase clause. The option becomes an obligation if the Swiss defender plays in 50% of games or if the Nerrazzuri win Serie A. Seemingly a result of Pep Guardolia pushing for a smaller squad this summer transfer window, Akanji found himself on the outside looking in as the window drew closer and closer to shutting.
The 30-year-old revealed Guardiola’s message over the summer that resulted in a move.
“He made it clear to us six central defenders that two would play and two would be on the bench. And that it would be difficult for the rest. That wasn’t nice to hear, because I always expect to be on the pitch,” Akanji said in a press conference during international duty.
The Switzerland centre back simply responded: “You’ll have to ask him,” when questioned on why he fell out of favour. Akanji was named in two of Man City’s first three matchday squads this term, but did not manage to get off the bench. Guardiola has preferred a mixture of Abdukodir Khusanov, John Stones, Nathan Aké and Rúben Dias.
Akanji is still under contract with City until 2027 and did not rule out a return to the blue side of Manchester. He highlighted that despite positive feelings in a move to Inter, he and his family were comfortable in the North West of England.
During Man City’s treble-winning campaign in 2022–23, Akanji made 29 appearances in the Premier League primarily as a centre back. He infrequently played out on the flanks and was a starter in the Champions League final during which the Sky Blues defeated Akanji’s new club.
The Swiss defender looks to make his first Inter appearance when he returns from the international break, with a daunting derby against Juventus scheduled for next Saturday in Turin.