Man City Turn Profit on Fringe Player As Jack Grealish Also Heads Towards Exit
Maximo Perrone could soon be followed out of the exit door at Manchester City by Jack Grealish, as reports of the England international’s fringe status continue to swell.
City confirmed on Friday that they had struck a permanent deal with Cesc Fàbregas’s Como for Perrone’s departure. The Argentine midfielder joined Pep Guardiola’s side from Vélez Sarsfield in 2023 for a fee in the region of £8 million ($10.8 million) and is believed to have moved on for a sum which could rise to £13 million ($17.5 million).
This represents a tidy profit for a player who only made two appearances in City sky blue. All but six months of Perrone’s two-and-a-half years on the club’s books was spent out on loan. After lining up for Las Palmas during the 2023–24 campaign, Perrone impressed enough at Como last term to earn a permanent move.
“My time at Manchester City has come to an end but I’d like to thank everyone at the Club for their support and guidance during my invaluable time at the CFA,” the 22-year-old told the club’s official website. “I am excited for this new adventure and I wish Pep Guardiola and the players every success in the future.”
It appears increasingly likely that Grealish will have to pen a farewell of his own in the near future. The mercurial forward fell out of favour with Guardiola towards the end of the 2024–25 domestic campaign and wasn’t even included in the squad which flew out for the Club World Cup.
While the rest of the first team are afforded an extended break following their exertions in the draining U.S. heat, Grealish has returned to Manchester to train at the club’s facilities on his own, according to The Telegraph.
West Ham United and Everton have been linked with ambitious loan moves for the highly paid England international, while the prospect of joining Kevin De Bruyne at reigning Serie A champions Napoli has also been spuriously put forward.
City are thought to be pushing for a permanent sale of Grealish and have reportedly slashed his price tag to £40 million ($53.8 million). Even if the dethroned Premier League giants can find a buyer willing to match this fee, the proposed deal would represent a record-breaking loss on the £100 million ($134.5 million) City paid for Grealish four years ago.