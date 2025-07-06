Man City ‘Prepared’ to Make Record Loss on Jack Grealish Sale
Manchester City are reportedly willing to offload Jack Grealish for less than half of the £100 million ($136.6 million) they paid for him back in 2021.
Grealish has gone from City’s record transfer to an expensive millstone hanging around Pep Guardiola’s neck. After a period of adaptation gave way to a blossoming spell as the wide tempo setter during the 2022–23 treble, chronic injuries have limited the Englishman’s impact since.
The winger infamously failed to score a single club goal throughout the entire calendar year of 2024. Grealish has mustered a grand total of three so far in 2025.
The former Aston Villa star wasn’t able to bolster his modest tally at this summer’s Club World Cup after getting overlooked for Manchester City’s squad. Guardiola did his best to avoid criticising Grealish while explaining that pointed decision and heavily hinted at an impending exit.
Grealish has no shortage of potential destinations. A fleet of Premier League clubs have been joined by sides from across Europe and beyond in registering their interest in the 29-year-old. However, the financial package behind a deal has proven to be prohibitive for most suitors.
In a bid to accelerate the process of Grealish’s exit, City are thought to be willing to accept offers for as little as £40 million ($54.6 million), per the Manchester Evening News.
This would represent a £60 million ($81.9 million) loss, comfortably the largest ever recorded on a single player in City’s entire history, surpassing the £45 million ($61.5 million) hit imposed by Kyle Walker’s cut-price move to Burnley.
Even if City slash their demands, it remains to be seen if Grealish will be quite so accommodating when it comes to the terms of his salary. Currently thought to be one of the club’s highest earners, the increasingly injury-prone forward still has two years left of his lucrative contract.
Grealish isn’t expected to be the only outgoing figure at City. Guardiola ended last season with the threat of resignation unless the hierarchy reduced the size of the squad this summer. “I said to the club I don’t want that [a bigger squad],” the Catalan coach revealed back in May.
“I don’t want to leave five or six players in the freezer. I don’t want that. I will quit. Make a shorter squad, I will stay. It’s impossible for my soul to [tell] my players in the [stands] that they cannot play.”