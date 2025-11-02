Man City vs. Bournemouth: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City can leapfrog high-flying Bournemouth in the Premier League table this weekend when the sides lock horns at the Etihad Stadium.
Bournemouth’s staggering start to the campaign means they currently lead the Cityzens by two points. The Cherries have only been defeated by Liverpool in their opening match, with their unbeaten league run extended to eight matches by victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend.
However, their form will be put to the ultimate test this weekend in Manchester. The south coast side will have to match the might and riches of Pep Guardiola’s squad—an assignment they have failed to complete on every previous trip to the Etihad. They have lost all but one Premier League match with the eight-time champions, with their sole triumph coming at the Vitality Stadium last season.
City suffered a setback in their bid to reclaim the Premier League title last weekend as they were beaten by Aston Villa, but they returned to winning ways in the Carabao Cup midweek as they came from behind to beat Championship side Swansea City 3–1.
Still, Guardiola’s men are playing catch-up to Arsenal at the summit, with victory against tricky opposition vital on Sunday afternoon.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Premier League battle at the Etihad.
What Time Does Man City vs. Bournemouth Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: Paul Tierney
Man City vs. Bournemouth Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man City: 4 wins
- Bournemouth: 1 win
- Draws: 0
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Bournemouth
Swansea 1–3 Man City - 29/10/25
Bournemouth 2–0 Nottingham Forest - 26/10/25
Aston Villa 1–0 Man City - 26/10/25
Crystal Palace 3–3 Bournemouth - 18/10/25
Villarreal 0–2 Man City - 21/10/25
Bournemouth 3–1 Fulham - 03/10/25
Man City 2–0 Everton - 18/10/25
Leeds 2–2 Bournemouth - 27/09/25
Brentford 0–1 Man City - 05/10/25
Bournemouth 0–0 Newcastle - 21/09/25
How to Watch Man City vs. Bournemouth on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier Legaue, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, FOX One, Amazon Prime Video
Man City Team News
Guardiola has confirmed that Rodri should feature in the City squad this weekend having been absent since early October. The Spaniard, who remains integral to his side’s success, is unlikely to start, but could play some part at the Etihad.
Guardiola has also revealed that Erling Haaland, the Premier League’s top scorer with 11 goals, is available after a slight injury scare. He blanked at Villa last weekend, but will be raring to get back on the scoresheet against the Cherries.
With Rodri and Haaland both available, City have zero absentees for the clash with Bournemouth. Having selected a second-string XI in the main against Swansea on Wednesday, Guardiola will revert to a more familiar lineup on Sunday.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Bournemouth
Man City predicted lineup vs. Bournemouth (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; González; Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Savinho; Haaland.
Bournemouth Team News
Andoni Iraola has confirmed that Bournemouth’s only injury concern, Evanilson, is available this weekend having trained for the majority of the week. The Brazilian striker has been absent since the beginning of October.
However, his route back into the starting lineup is currently being blocked by Eli Junior Kroupi, the 19-year-old sensation having scored four goals in his last three Premier League appearances.
Bournemouth will be reliant on the brilliance of Antoine Semenyo at the Etihad, with the Ghana international having only been outscored by Haaland in the league this term. He has six goals for the Cherries and is looking to return to the scoresheet after two games without finding the net.
Bournemouth Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Bournemouth predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Petrović; Jiménez, Diakité, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Adams; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Kroupi.
Man City vs. Bournemouth Score Prediction
Bournemouth might be several points better off than City, but Guardiola’s side are undisputed favourites for Sunday’s game. They have an excellent record against the Cherries and have found consistency in recent weeks despite a slip-up at Villa Park.
Haaland is rarely silenced two matches in a row and the Norwegian will be expecting to etch his name on to the scoresheet this weekend, with Bournemouth having conceded six across their last four Premier League games.
The Cherries will put up a good fight—they always do—but City should secure victory at the Etihad.