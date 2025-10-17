Man City vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium after the international break, and have the chance to move to the top of the Premier League table.
While the Cityzens have been heavily reliant on the remarkable proficiency of Erling Haaland in front of goal, the Nordic striker has so far proven unstoppable at the start of the 2025–26 season. He was City’s match-winner again at Brentford two weeks ago, taking his league tally up to nine, and more goals followed for Norway during the October interval.
City currently sit fifth in the table and three points adrift of new leaders Arsenal, who they came close to defeating at the Emirates last month. While this doesn’t look like a vintage iteration of Pep Guardiola’s City, they may well have enough to compete for the league title thanks to Haaland’s inevitability.
Everton, meanwhile, are still bouncing after their last-gasp victory over the unbeaten Crystal Palace two weeks ago. David Moyes is continuing to do a stellar job on Merseyside, but he’ll have to navigate Saturday’s task without talisman Jack Grealish, who picked the perfect time to score his first goal for the club against Palace.
The Toffees are eighth in the table with 11 points, but they haven’t won away at Man City since 2010.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Premier League clash at the Etihad.
What Time Does Man City vs. Everton Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 18
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Tony Harrington
- VAR: Nick Hopton
Man City vs. Everton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man City: 4 wins
- Everton: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Everton 0–2 Man City (April 19, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Everton
Brentford 0–1 Man City - 05/10/25
Everton 2–1 Crystal Palace - 05/10/25
Monaco 2–2 Man City - 01/10/25
Everton 1–1 West Ham - 29/09/25
Man City 5–1 Burnley - 27/09/25
Wolves 2–0 Everton - 23/09/25
Huddersfield 0–2 Man City - 24/09/25
Liverpool 2–1 Everton - 20/09/25
Arsenal 1–1 Man City - 21/09/25
Everton 0–0 Aston Villa - 13/09/25
How to Watch Man City vs. Everton on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
N/A - radio coverage provided by Man City Radio
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 9 Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
Man City Team News
Haaland was released from international duty earlier than expected, having continued his excellent start to the season with a hat-trick against Israel. The Norwegian striker will be fresh for Saturday’s game, where he’ll encounter an injury-hit Everton defence.
Haaland could be serviced by Omar Marmoush, who’s back in training after a spell out through injury. Rayan Cherki is also back in action for the hosts.
However, there are more concerns over Rodri’s fitness, given that he pulled out of the Spain squad after picking up a knock in the win over Brentford. Nico González will likely start at the base of midfield in the absence of the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner.
City are also likely to be without defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Rayan Aït-Nouri, but John Stones played twice for England over the break.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Everton
Man City predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Nico; Bernardo, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland.
Everton Team News
Grealish has been in outstanding form at the start of the new season, but he’s ineligible to face his parent club on Saturday due to Premier League rules.
In his place, Tyler Dibling could come in down the right and shift Iliman Ndiaye into Grealish’s role. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will continue to operate as Everton’s all-action No. 10.
Michael Keane is set to miss out through injury, and Jarrad Branthwaite’s frustratingly long absence will force a reshuffle in defence. Seamus Coleman may come in at right back, which would move Jake O’Brien into the heart of Everton’s backline.
Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Everton predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Coleman, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Dibling, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto.
Man City vs. Everton Score Prediction
There’s no overlooking the significance of Grealish’s absence. He’s been the heart and soul of this Everton team thus far, and he would’ve loved to have been given the chance to face up against his parent club this weekend.
The Toffees, however, can survive without him here. Moyes’s capacity to coach a compact and robust defence shouldn’t be questioned, and the visitors have enough tools to threaten a City side that will be without Rodri in their engine room.
Thus, a competitive game should be in store at the Etihad, but the magic of Jérémy Doku and sharpshooting of Haaland could very well be enough for the hosts to earn all three points.