Man City vs. Napoli: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte lock horns at the Etihad in one of the standout Champions League fixtures of the opening league phase gameweek.
Kevin De Bruyne is preparing for a rather swift return to the home of his former club, having opted for pastures new in the form of Conte’s Napoli in the summer. The Belgian spent a decade with Manchester City, establishing himself as one of the club’s all-time greats.
Guardiola has said he’s looking forward to welcoming the "unique" De Bruyne back to his old stomping ground, but his priority on Thursday will be improving his head-to-head record against the wily Conte, who oversaw Napoli’s success last season.
The visitors will know they’re not facing a vintage iteration of Guardiola's City, although spirits will be high at the Etihad following Sunday’s 3–0 victory in the Manchester Derby.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to De Bruyne’s Etihad return.
What Time Does Man City vs. Napoli Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 18
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)
- VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)
Man City vs. Napoli Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Man City: 2 wins
- Napoli: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Napoli 2–4 Man City (November 1, 2017) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Napoli
Man City 3–0 Man Utd - 14/09/25
Fiorentina 1–3 Napoli - 13/09/25
Brighton 2–1 Man City - 31/08/25
Napoli 1–0 Cagliari - 30/08/25
Man City 0–2 Tottenham - 23/08/25
Sassuolo 0–2 Napoli - 23/08/25
Wolves 0–4 Man City - 16/08/25
Napoli 2–1 Olympiacos - 14/08/25
Palermo 0–3 Man City - 09/08/25
Napoli 4–0 Sorrento - 10/08/25
How to Watch Man City vs. Napoli on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
Man City Team News
Gianluigi Donnarumma had an immediate impact on his Man City debut, keeping a clean sheet in Sunday’s Manchester Derby. The Italian will operate behind a defence that could be slightly changed from the weekend, with Nathan Aké and Rico Lewis potentially coming in.
The hosts are still without Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki and Mateo Kovačić, while John Stones and summer addition Rayan Aït-Nouri are doubts. Nico O’Reilly should retain his place at left-back.
Phil Foden starred in the derby and will once again operate as the creative talisman in City’s engine room. Guardiola could offer Rodri respite by returning Nico González to his team alongside Tijjani Reijnders.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Napoli
Man City predicted lineup vs. Napoli (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Aké, Gvardiol; Nico; Bobb, Foden, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland.
Napoli Team News
There will be a Mancunian feel to Napoli’s teams on Thursday night, with Conte set to include De Bruyne, as well as Scott McTominay and Rasmus Højlund in his starting XI.
While De Bruyne has started steadily, McTominay has continued from where he left off last term and Højlund scored against Fiorentina at the weekend.
The Danish striker joined the club off the back of Romelu Lukaku‘s thigh injury, which doesn’t require surgery but will keep him out for a lengthy period.
Napoli are also without centre back Amir Rrahmani.
Napoli Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Napoli predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-1-4-1): Milinković-Savić; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Lobotka; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Højlund.
Man City vs. Napoli Score Prediction
Man City got the better of a systematically predictable Man Utd side whose flaws were just asking to be exploited by a Guardiola-led team. The hosts didn’t have to be outstanding to win with some comfort.
Question marks still remain over the Cityzens, and Thursday’s bout will be a serious test against Conte‘s well-oiled machine. The Italian has shown signs of evolution since returning to his homeland via Naples, and his latest framework my serve the Serie A champions well in this competition.
Inter rocked up at the Etihad in Gameweek 1 of the league phase last season, and deservedly earned a point. Expect Napoli to produce something similar here in an entertaining affair.