Man City vs. Tottenham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Two of the most emphatic winners from the opening weekend of the 2025–26 Premier League season meet this weekend as Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur.
After a trophy-less 2024–25, Man City are gunning to reclaim their domestic crown, having seen Liverpool romp to the title last term. A steady conclusion meant Pep Guardiola’s side finished a disappointing third, but steps have been taken in 2025 to help the Spaniard evolve his team.
The Cityzens, after crashing out of the Club World Cup early in the summer, were impressive at Molineux last weekend and sit atop the league table following a 4–0 victory. Erling Haaland scored twice, but Premier League debutant Tijjani Reijnders stole the show.
Spurs new boy Mohammed Kudus was similarly impressive in their 3–0 win at home to Burnley, which arrived three days after Thomas Frank’s side were cruelly beaten on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup.
The on-pitch signs have been encouraging for the new manager, but supporters are growing increasingly frustrated with the club’s efforts in the transfer window. Not enough has yet been done to prepare this Spurs squad for the season ahead.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to this Saturday lunchtime clash.
What Time Does Man City vs. Tottenham Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Kick-off Time: 12.30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Peter Bankes
- VAR: Andy Madley
Man City vs. Tottenham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man City: 3 wins
- Tottenham: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Tottenham 0–1 Man City (Feb. 26, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Tottenham
Wolves 0–4 Man City - 16/08/25
Tottenham 3–0 Burnley - 16/08/25
Palermo 0–3 Man City - 09/08/25
PSG 2–2 (4–3p) Tottenham - 13/08/25
Man City 3–4 Al Hilal (A.E.T) - 01/07/25
Bayern Munich 4–0 Tottenham - 07/08/25
Juventus 2–5 Man City - 26/06/25
Tottenham 1–1 Newcastle - 03/08/25
Man City 6–0 Al Ain - 23/06/25
Arsenal 0–1 Tottenham - 31/07/25
How to Watch Man City vs. Tottenham on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Tubi Mexico, Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video, FOX Mexico
Man City Team News
The injury setbacks that kept Rodri, Phil Foden and Joško Gvardiol out of City’s opening weekend victory at Molineux aren’t serious. Still, the trio are unlikely to return to Guardiola’s starting lineup on Saturday.
The City boss has confirmed that Ederson and Savinho are missing the start of the season through ’injuries’, although the pair have been linked with moves away from the Etihad, as has Manuel Akanji over the past week.
James Trafford will thus keep his place between the posts, as will Oscar Bobb down the right flank. Omar Marmoush could come in on the opposite side.
Mateo Kovačić is out for a more prolonged period.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham
Man City predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-3-3): Trafford; Nunes, Dias, Stones, Aït-Nouri; Nico, Reijnders, Bernardo; Bobb, Haaland, Marmoush
Tottenham Team News
Dominic Solanke battled an ankle injury in preseason, but returned off the bench in the UEFA Super Cup. However, Richarlison’s impressive start to 2025–26 means the Englishman will likely be limited to a cameo again this weekend.
Frank is set to revert to the 3-5-2 that brought great success against Paris Saint-Germain, so Kevin Danso will come back into Spurs’ defence. It could be the same XI that lined up in Udine, meaning João Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur will return to the engine room, alongside Pape Matar Sarr.
Destiny Udogie remains absent due to a knee injury, while James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Radu Drăgușin are all out for the long haul.
Tottenham Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Tottenham predicted lineup vs. Man City (3-5-2): Vicario; Danso, Romero, Van de Ven; Porro, Palhinha, Bentancur, Sarr, Spence; Kudus, Richarlison
Man City vs. Tottenham Score Prediction
Spurs were excellent in this set up against an undercooked PSG ten days ago, and they should at least make the hosts huff and puff through periods of this contest.
Their directness in possession and aggression without it means we’re in for a hotly competitive fixture at the Etihad, but City are out to avenge the 4–0 defeat the visitors inflicted upon them last term.
With that harrowing evening still fresh in the memory, Guardiola’s men could purr again here. An early goal breaks the game open, even if Frank’s men should prove a nuisance throughout.