Man City vs. Wydad AC: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester City look for a strong start to their 2025 Club World Cup campaign when they face Moroccan outfit Wydad AC in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
While Portuguese sides Porto and Benfica both struggled in draws against South American opposition, Europe’s big boys have so far been unchallenged at the tournament. There’s scope for 2023 winners City to produce an emphatic performance at the home of the Eagles against a Wydad team that aren‘t quite the dominant force they once were.
The 2021–22 CAF Champions League winners are the most successful club ever in Moroccan football, but they’ve been described as a club in 'disarray' heading into this tournament. They finished third in the 2024–25 Botola after slipping to a mightily disappointing sixth the season before, with off-field instability undermining their work on it.
There was no fifth successive Premier League title for Man City last term, but the Cityzens recovered from a woeful run of form at the end of 2024 to finish third. However, defeat in the FA Cup final to Crystal Palace meant they endured their first season without silverware since Pep Guardiola‘s first at the helm.
Despite their underwhelming performance in 2024–25, City, boosted by new arrivals, enter this summer’s tournament as one of the favourities to triumph in New Jersey next month.
Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to Man City vs. Wydad AC in the Club World Cup.
What Time Does Man City vs. Wydad AC Kick-Off?
- Location: Philadelphia, United States
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Date: Wednesday, June 18
- Kick-off Time: 5 p.m. BST/Noon ET/9 a.m. PT
- Referee: Ramon Abatti
Man City vs. Wydad AC Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive meeting between Man City and Wydad AC.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man City
Wydad AC
Fulham 0–2 Man City – 25/05/25
Wydad AC 0–1 Porto – 31/05/25
Man City 3–1 Bournemouth – 20/05/25
Wydad AC 0–1 Sevilla – 27/05/25
Crystal Palace 1–0 Man City – 17/05/25
Wydad AC 2–0 RCA Zemamra – 11/05/25
Southampton 0–0 Man City – 10/05/25
JS Soualem 0–2 Wydad AC – 08/05/25
Man City 1–0 Wolves – 02/05/25
Wydad AC 2–1 AS FAR – 03/05/25
How to Watch Man City vs. Wydad AC on TV
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN, Channel 5
United States
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
ViX, DAZN
Man City Team News
Man City have their three new boys to call upon in the United States, and Guardiola may well include his novel tandem in Wednesday’s starting XI. Rayan Aït-Nourti will battle Nico O’Reilly for a starting berth at right-back, while Rayan Cherki could find himself in an attacking midfield position.
There’s more competition for Tijjani Reijnders in more of a box-to-box function, especially with Rodri returning to the fold at the end of the season. The Spaniard is ready for the start of the tournament and Guardiola is likely to use the summer event as a means of preparing the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner for the start of 2025–26.
However, with Mateo Kovačić absent due to an Achilles injury, Reijnders could partner Rodri in midfield.
Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker weren’t included in Guardiola’s squad for the tournament.
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Wydad AC
Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Wydad AC (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Días, Gvardiol, Aït-Nouri; Rodri, Reijnders; Savinho, Cherki, Marmoush; Haaland.
Wydad AC Team News
Wydad AC’s 29-man squad is highlighted by new arrival Nordin Amrabat, brother of former Manchester United loanee Sofyan.
The 38-year-old journeyman forward has long been past his best, and he just concluded a forgettable spell with Hull City in the Championship. He previously appeared at the 2018 World Cup with Morocco.
There’s hope that left-back Ayoub Boucheta will shake off a knock to start on Tuesday, but Wydad are certainly without Renan due to a long-term-knee injury.
Wydad AC Predicted Lineup vs. Man City
Wydad AC Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-3-3): Benabid; Moufid, Dairani, Boutouli, Nassik; Moutaraji, Moubarik, Zemraoui; Amrabat, Obeng, Rayhi.
Man City vs. Wydad AC Score Prediction
Wydad were only slenderly beaten by Sevilla and Porto in the build-up to the tournament, and they’ll be facing a City team that may not hit their stride right away. The new signings will surely take a little bit of time to adapt to Guardiola’s ways, and their grueling campaign could take its toll in the U.S.
However, this Wydad side aren’t capable of pulling off the upset in Philadelphia. The team of three years ago may well have given the Cityzens a few issues, but they’ve evolved into a far meeker iteration of the side that conquered Africa in 2022.
There may be early exuberance from the Moroccans, but City should efficiently wear them down and eventually run up the score in a comfortable win.
Prediction: Man City 3–0 Wydad AC
