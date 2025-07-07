Man Utd Set ‘Andre Onana Price Tag’, Future Looks ‘Increasingly Clear’
Manchester United have reportedly set a £30 million ($40.8 million) asking price for first-choice goalkeeper André Onana this summer, but the Cameroonian appears likely to stay at the club after already receiving one rejection.
Onana joined United two summers ago off the back of an excellent season with Inter. However, the former Ajax shot-stopper has struggled since being thrust into the limelight at Old Trafford, and his second year at the club proved to be more difficult than his first.
His subpar form convinced Ruben Amorim to experiment with backup Altay Bayındır, but the Turkish international has proven not to be the answer to United’s woes between the posts.
While the Red Devils have prioritised moves to bolster their attack—one that scored a meagre 44 Premier League goals last season—at the start of the summer window, they’re also expected to sign a potential Onana usurper before the 2025–26 season gets underway.
The Cameroonian himself is unsure where his future lies and interest has arrived from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco. According to the Daily Mail, United are willing to take a financial hit on Onana if it means parting ways with him this summer. They’re said to have requested £30 million—a considerable drop compared to the £47.2 million ($64.2 million) he cost two years ago—when Monaco enquired about their No. 1 goalkeeper last month. The principality side weren’t willing to pay that fee.
As it stands, it now seems likely that Onana will remain at Old Trafford, as The Telegraph also report, but there’s still plenty of time for the situation to evolve. Saudi Pro League side FC Neom had been name-checked as a potential new home for the 29-year-old, but they’ve recently acquired a new starting goalkeeper from Nice, Marcin Bułka.
Man Utd have reportedly been looking at an array of potential replacements, including Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez and Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi. Botafogo’s John is also of interest, but Everton are also said to be fighting for his signature.