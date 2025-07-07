Man Utd ‘Face Premier League Competition’ for Key Goalkeeper Target
Manchester United will have to fend off competition from Everton in pursuit of Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor, a report has revealed.
United manager Ruben Amorim is believed to be chasing a new goalkeeper this summer amid concerns over the form of current starter André Onana, who admitted last month that he did not know whether he would still be at Old Trafford beyond the transfer window.
Emiliano Martínez of Aston Villa and Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi have both been touted as potential replacements, but now numerous reports in Brazil have added Botafogo stopper John to the shortlist.
UOL were among the first to name the 29-year-old as a target for United, and now Globo Esporte have joined the reporting, insisting the Red Devils made contact with John as far back as the January transfer window.
That sparked a contract renewal for John at Botafogo, but the goalkeeper remains on the list for United and scouts watched him in action at this summer’s Club World Cup. However, a formal proposal is yet to arrive.
If United do choose to pursue John, they may find themselves in competition with Everton, who are also said to have approached the goalkeeper’s representatives to explore the terms of a deal.
Just how much John would cost is unclear. It is accepted he has a release clause in his contract, but some have put that clause at $8 million (£5.9 million) and others have argued it is “much higher”.
This latest report declines to provide a figure but notes that John’s contract extension brought an increase to a release clause which many already felt was high.