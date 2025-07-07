Man Utd ‘Back Out’ of Record-Breaking Documentary Following Nightmare Season
Manchester United have reportedly pulled the plug on a deal with Amazon Prime to star in an all-access documentary next season.
The Red Devils made all sorts of unwanted headlines last season when they mounted a club-worst 15th place finish in the Premier League. Manchester United managed to win just 11 league games, and only six came under new boss Ruben Amorim. The English outfit also lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.
The turmoil at one of the most historic clubs in all of football captured the attention of the globe, so much so that there was reportedly a docuseries in the works for the 2025–26 season.
The Athletic reveal Manchester United were in “secret talks” with Amazon Prime to feature in the latest edition of the “All or Nothing” series for a deal upwards of £10 million ($13.64 million). The sum would have been the largest ever offered to a club for starring in the docuseries, but the Red Devils backed out of negations.
David Ornstein reports the decision was largely due to Amorim’s discomfort with the “potential intrusion” to the team. Manchester United also factored in the commercial agreement and the “time pressure” of the new project ahead of the 2025–26 season.
The Premier League side has participated in several cost-cutting measures over the last year as financial concerns cast a shadow over club. The large sum from the documentary could have been a great way to alleviate some financial burdens, but in the end, it did not outweigh Manchester United’s broader concerns surrounding the all-access agreement.
The project was ultimately deemed an “unwanted distraction” by Amorim and the club agreed. After all, a camera crew following every move of Manchester United at their lowest points would likely have not done a great deal to improve the club’s current image.
Manchester United instead will have to continue offloading players to bring in some cash. The 20-time English champions are looking to sell André Onana, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and more in the hopes of building a team capable of fighting for silverware in the near future.