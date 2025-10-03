Report: Man Utd Battle Man City for Star Bundesliga Midfielder
Manchester City and Manchester United are both chasing the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović, according to a report in Germany.
A product of the Bayern academy, the 21-year-old has established himself as a regular part of the first team, making 62 appearances across all competitions since his breakthrough early in the 2023–24 campaign.
Now a frequent starter under Vincent Kompany, Pavlović’s form has caught the eye of a number of sides across Europe, with BILD reporting on significant interest from the two Manchester rivals.
United, known to be keen on a midfielder after this summer’s short-lived pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba, are even said to have made contact with Pavlović’s representatives.
However, the strongest interest in Pavlović is said to come from City, who have placed the Germany international towards the top of their transfer wish list amid uncertainty over the long-term future of Rodri.
Rodri’s current contract expires in 2027 and there is currently no sign of an extension. City indicated their desire to offer fresh terms to Rodri earlier this summer but it was quickly reported that the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is unsure whether to commit his future to City, aware doing so would end his chances of joining Real Madrid.
As a result, City have joined United in pursuit of Pavlović, although it is stressed the 21-year-old is not currently considering a departure from Bayern.
Pavlović is tied to Bayern until 2029 and is enjoying his time as a regular starter. A facial injury delayed his start to the current campaign but he has since reclaimed his place in Kompany’s lineup, starting the last four games across all competitions.
Speculative reports in Spain valued Pavlović at around €50 million (£43.6 million, $58.6 million), but Bayern would demand a significantly higher fee to part ways with Pavlović with so many years left on his contract.