‘Real Threat’—Rodri ‘Undecided’ Over Man City Future, Real Madrid Interest Remains
Rodri is reported to be unsure whether to entertain the offer of a new contract from Manchester City amid interest in his services from Real Madrid.
Madrid are chasing a new central midfielder to fill the tempo-setting void left behind by the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in successive summers. Despite looking at expensive targets like Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez, it is understood that Rodri remains the preferred long-term target for new Madrid boss Xabi Alonso and a number of high-ranking officials.
Aware of Madrid’s interest, City are preparing to offer a huge new contract to Rodri, who could become the club’s second-highest earner behind only Erling Haaland if he chooses to put pen to paper.
According to AS, Rodri knows the offer is coming but is not sure whether he wants to sign a contract which would almost certainly end any chances of playing for Madrid in his prime.
It is said that City chiefs are growing worried by Rodri’s hesitance to make a decision on his future and there is now a “real threat” of the Ballon d’Or winner leaving the club in the near future.
An exit this summer is seen as almost impossible but Madrid’s plan for Rodri has always been to wait until 2026, when he will enter the final year of his contract. City already know they do not want to lose the 29-year-old on a free transfer and could be forced to lower their asking price.
City are ready to take immediate action to try and prevent things from going so far. The hope is that Rodri, who is currently sidelined by injury, will ultimately decide to accept their offer of a new contract and remain an integral part of Pep Guardiola’s setup, which would end all the uncertainty as Madrid are not prepared to spend a huge sum to land the Spain international.
Madrid have made a reputation in recent years for their ability to sway players in the transfer market. Los Blancos are famous for urging their targets to let their contracts expire and seal cut-price moves to the Santiago Bernabéu and, alongside Rodri, are already believed to be putting this plan into place in search of a new defender.
Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, whose contract expires in 2026, is emerging as a key target, while Arsenal’s William Saliba has done his best to distance himself from a possible free transfer in 2027.