Man Utd ‘Offered’ Benjamin Sesko Alternative, Striker ‘Ready’ to Join
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović as an alternative to Benjamin Šeško, it has emerged.
The Red Devils settled on Šeško as their priority striker target late last month but find themselves locked in a transfer battle with Newcastle United, who are also chasing the Slovenia international and have submitted an offer worth an initial €80 million (£69.7 million, $92.6 million), plus a further €10 million (£8.7 million, $11.6 million) in add-ons.
In response to Newcastle’s bid, United have reiterated their willingness to make a formal offer for Šeško if the 22-year-old makes it clear he wants to join, and he remains the preferred target.
However, there have been reports claiming United are not prepared to match the finances proposed by Newcastle, potentially forcing them to consider other targets. Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins also has plenty of admirers inside Old Trafford and Fabrizio Romano has revealed United have once again been alerted to Vlahović’s availability.
It is claimed that on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, United were repeatedly contacted over a possible move for Vlahović, who has struck 58 goals in 145 appearances for Juventus since his £66.6 million ($88.5 million) move from Fiorentina in January 2022.
Vlahović is said to be ready to make the move but United reiterated their determination to sign Šeško, stressing their plan to keep working on a deal before considering any alternative targets.
At Juventus, Vlahović is free to leave after entering the final year of his contract, with his high wages thought to be a significant problem for the Turin outfit.
“He can leave if a suitable offer comes in, but at the moment, it has not arrived,” Juventus general manager Damien Comolli confirmed recently.
AC Milan are known admirers of Vlahović, who is believed to be available for just €25 million (£21.8 million, $28.9 million).