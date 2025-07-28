Man Utd ‘Consider’ Possible Benjamin Sesko Transfer Hijack
Manchester United have not yet formally ended their interest in Benjamin Šeško, it has emerged, with the Red Devils holding internal talks over possibly rivalling Newcastle United for the RB Leipzig striker’s signature.
Newcastle are chasing Šeško as their preferred replacement for Alexander Isak, who has asked to leave the club and is keen to join Liverpool. The Magpies have previously been adamant he is not for sale but are still looking to prepare themselves in case a record-breaking sale is agreed.
As it stands, Newcastle are the only concrete suitors for Šeško, but Fabrizio Romano notes United remain an option for the 22-year-old if the Red Devils can find a way to finance a move.
United officials, including manager Ruben Amorim, will hold internal talks to determine their approach when it comes to Šeško, well aware that Newcastle’s interest means they may not have long to make a decision.
Any deal for Šeško is likely to be an expensive one—reports in Germany have claimed it would cost over €70 million (£61.2 million, $82.3 million)—and United are not thought to be able to afford such a move at this point, with player sales now their immediate priority.
Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins are also targets for United, who have been offered the chance to sign Dušan Vlahović from Juventus.
United are known to have reservations about Šeško, having baulked at his price tag earlier this summer. Even if they do ultimately enter the race for the Slovenia international, there is no guarantee he would accept a move to Old Trafford, having turned the Manchester outfit down in 2023.
“It was very important for me to go to a place that plays a similar style of football,” Šeško said at the time. “I already knew what I had to do and didn’t have to go through a whole learning process again.”