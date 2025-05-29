Man Utd ‘Have Doubts’ Over Ruben Amorim Favourite
Manchester United are said to harbour “doubts” over the future of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, despite repeated public support from manager Ruben Amorim.
The academy graduate enjoyed a breakthrough debut campaign in 2023–24 but has struggled to rediscover those heights this season. Persistent injury issues have hampered Mainoo’s involvement, while Amorim has experimented with pushing the England international into a more advanced role.
The Telegraph report that “doubts have been cast” over the future of Mainoo. The 20-year-old is thought to be “less likely” to leave if a deal for Alejandro Garnacho can be struck. Given the financial constraints United are operating under in a world without Champions League football, both academy graduates could end up leaving for the right price.
United’s head coach shifted Mainoo into the front line of his cherished 3-4-2-1 system around the turn of the year, explaining the decision by highlighting his player’s flaws in a more reserved position. “He was struggling a lot defending as a midfielder,” Amorim bluntly explained.
“Now more as a No. 10, you can feel it that he was so free, playing the ball near the box, and near the box he is really good, making the small connections.”
Amorim went one step further in February, shunting Mainoo into a false nine role against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. United lost 2–0 and the Stockport-born star picked up a muscular issue which kept him sidelined for more than two months.
Mainoo has only been intermittently involved for United over the second half of the season, coming on while the unsuccessful Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur was already into added time.
However, during a brief cameo in the semifinal against Athletic Club, he managed to impress Amorim. “I really like Kobbie Mainoo, just 10 minutes on the pitch, but everything he did was really good,” the Portuguese coach gushed. It remains to be seen whether United’s upper hierarchy side with their manager.