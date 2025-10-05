Man Utd ‘Enquire’ About Barcelona Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Manchester United are reportedly linked with Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen as the two clubs already begin to consider the January transfer window.
SPORT reported Barcelona are committed to Joan García, who will soon return from a short injury absence. With no plans to reinstate Ter Stegen, the Catalans will let the player himself decide what happens, only entertaining an exit if he wants to pursue it. Equally, should he wish to stay and at least try to fight for a place back in the team, Barça will accept it.
However, there is said to be a “significant market” for the player that the club is aware of. Man Utd have enquired, alongside Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, according to SPORT. A loan with option to buy would likely be the terms if the goalkeeper is receptive.
Ter Stegen was pushed out in Catalonia by summer signing García, even before back surgery then sidelined the team captain for a number of months. But it was that injury which took Barcelona to the brink of war with the German stopper.
Barcelona, Man Utd Underwent Similar Goalkeeping Changes Recently
The club wanted La Liga’s medical commission to determine that Ter Stegen was a ‘long-term’ injury case, thereby allowing them to temporarily remove his salary from the cap and register García instead. Ter Stegen didn’t initially give his consent and Barcelona tried to force the issue.
While he has been sidelined, Ter Stegen’s future hasn’t been resolved. But once fit to play, reported to be by the end of November, a decision that suits both parties may have to be made.
Manchester United’s goalkeeping department has undergone much change in recent months. André Onana lost his place as starter following a preseason injury, unable to reclaim it and ultimately sent to Trabzonspor on loan.
Altay Bayındır had been tipped to depart before that happened, playing only 11 times in his first two seasons with the club, but has remained. However, the Turkish international has been scrutinised for his performances in recent weeks, with United also recruiting Senne Lammens. The 23-year-old Belgian debuted in Saturday’s win over Sunderland.
With Tom Heaton turning 40 this season and out of contract in the summer, it stands to reason that United could use a new experienced leader among the goalkeepers, like Ter Stegen.