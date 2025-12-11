SI

Man Utd Explore Pre-Season Friendly vs. Wrexham—Report

The Red Devils could arrange a repeat of a memorable match-up from 2023.

Tom Gott

Man Utd faced off against Wrexham in 2023.
Man Utd faced off against Wrexham in 2023. / Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Manchester United are reported to be in discussions with Wrexham over another friendly meeting between the two sides next summer.

The Red Devils took a youthful side to San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium for a friendly against Phil Parkison’s side, with co-owner Rob Mac among those watching in the stands while partner-in-crime Ryan Reynolds had other commitments.

Wrexham roared to a 3–1 win in a dramatic friendly which featured a gruesome injury to popular striker Paul Mullin, who suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs following an ugly challenge from young goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, who would leave United just weeks later.

According to the Daily Mail, United are interested in a repeat of the friendly fixture next summer and are already looking into arranging a meeting with the Championship outfit.

While the previous meeting took place in the United States, this new friendly is expected to be one of two held during the Red Devils’ proposed trip to Scandinavia.

New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER

World Cup Complicating Man Utd’s Pre-Season Plans

Snapdragon Stadium
United may decline a trip to the United States this year. / Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

While European sides have regularly pursued summer tours of the United States in recent years, 2026 is expected to be different after the World Cup comes to a conclusion.

Club officials are debating whether the World Cup will increase demand for matches that summer or if fans will have grown tired by the time United arrive for friendlies. Ticket sales are at the heart of the decision and reduced demand will likely spark a different approach, given the significant upheaval that comes with a trip to the U.S.

Wrexham will hope to use the proposed friendly as a celebration following the end of their first season back in the Championship.

The Red Dragons were among the title favourites during their stints in the lower divisions but have been forced to accept a real battle in the second tier, which is famously difficult to escape and usually goes right down to the wire.

At the time of the news of a potential friendly, Wrexham sit 14th in the Championship standings. They are just four points away from the playoff spots and 10 above the relegation zone. New investment from Apollo Sports Capital has boosted the team’s long-term goal of joining United in the Premier League.

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer