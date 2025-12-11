Man Utd Explore Pre-Season Friendly vs. Wrexham—Report
Manchester United are reported to be in discussions with Wrexham over another friendly meeting between the two sides next summer.
The Red Devils took a youthful side to San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium for a friendly against Phil Parkison’s side, with co-owner Rob Mac among those watching in the stands while partner-in-crime Ryan Reynolds had other commitments.
Wrexham roared to a 3–1 win in a dramatic friendly which featured a gruesome injury to popular striker Paul Mullin, who suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs following an ugly challenge from young goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, who would leave United just weeks later.
According to the Daily Mail, United are interested in a repeat of the friendly fixture next summer and are already looking into arranging a meeting with the Championship outfit.
While the previous meeting took place in the United States, this new friendly is expected to be one of two held during the Red Devils’ proposed trip to Scandinavia.
World Cup Complicating Man Utd’s Pre-Season Plans
While European sides have regularly pursued summer tours of the United States in recent years, 2026 is expected to be different after the World Cup comes to a conclusion.
Club officials are debating whether the World Cup will increase demand for matches that summer or if fans will have grown tired by the time United arrive for friendlies. Ticket sales are at the heart of the decision and reduced demand will likely spark a different approach, given the significant upheaval that comes with a trip to the U.S.
Wrexham will hope to use the proposed friendly as a celebration following the end of their first season back in the Championship.
The Red Dragons were among the title favourites during their stints in the lower divisions but have been forced to accept a real battle in the second tier, which is famously difficult to escape and usually goes right down to the wire.
At the time of the news of a potential friendly, Wrexham sit 14th in the Championship standings. They are just four points away from the playoff spots and 10 above the relegation zone. New investment from Apollo Sports Capital has boosted the team’s long-term goal of joining United in the Premier League.