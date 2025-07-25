Man Utd Receive Firm Response After ‘Enquiry’ for Premier League Striker
Manchester United have seen an approach for striker Ollie Watkins firmly knocked back by Aston Villa who, according to reports, are adamant they will not sell the England international this summer.
The Red Devils are now focused on signing a new central striker after concluding deals for both Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, although they must first sell players to raise the required funds.
According to The Telegraph, United’s preparations for their next transfer move saw them approach Villa to ask about their asking price for Watkins, only to be informed the 29-year-old is not available for sale this summer.
That stance is backed up by a new report from Sky Sports News, although it is mentioned that Villa value Watkins at around £60 million ($81.1 million).
As it stands, United cannot afford to make such a move. They are currently looking to offload fringe players like Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho, whose departures should provide significant funds to reinvest in the squad.
Garnacho, in particular, could prove important in United’s potential move for Watkins as Villa are known to be interested in the Argentina international. As of yet, there have been no suggestions of a possible swap deal.
However, it is stressed that Villa cannot currently afford to meet United’s demands over Garnacho. Recent reports have claimed the Red Devils are now ready to accept £40 million ($54.1 million) for the winger, whose preference is to remain in the Premier League this summer.
United and Villa are both thought to hold interest in Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, who is available for the right price this summer, although neither side has advanced in negotiations at this point.