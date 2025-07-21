Man Utd Slash Alejandro Garnacho Asking Price Ahead of Three-Team Race
In a new attempt to offload Alejandro Garnacho, Manchester United have reportedly lowered their asking price by £20 million ($27 million) for the Argentine forward.
Garnacho is one of several players Manchester United are looking to part ways with this summer. The 21-year-old fell out of favor with Ruben Amorim last season after managing just 10 goals in 58 appearances across all competitions.
The winger’s position at the club became even more tenuous when he and Amorim publicly hit out at one another after the Red Devils’ Europa League heartbreak. The comments by both the manager and the forward made it clear Garnacho did not have a future at Manchester United moving forward.
The English outfit was originally looking to get anywhere between £60 million ($80.9 million) and £70 million ($94.4 million) for Garnacho. Except now, his value is thought to have decreased amid Manchester United’s race to overhaul their squad after a disastrous 2024–25 season.
According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils have slashed their asking price to £40 million ($53.9 million) for the Argentina international. The decreased fee comes amid interest from Aston Villa, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea had previously shown interest in Garnacho back in January, but have since bolstered their squad with Jamie Gittens, João Pedro, Estêvão Willian and Kendry Páez. Still, the Blues are not out of the transfer race for the Manchester United outcast, but Aston Villa or Spurs appear to be the likelier of the three destinations.
Garnacho has also been linked with clubs overseas, including Serie A champions Napoli, but he reportedly wants to play in the Premier League next season.
As Manchester United weigh their options, Garnacho was left out of Amorim’s squad for the team’s first pre-season friendly against Leeds United. Marcus Rashford, who is nearing a transfer to Barcelona, also missed out, along with Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.
Amorim is hoping the departure of the underperforming players, as well as the arrivals of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, will help the Red Devils bounce back from their 15th place league finish last season, their worst in club history.