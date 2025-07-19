‘Still Discussing’—Chelsea Send Man Utd Firm Nicolas Jackson Transfer Warning
Chelsea have spoken with Manchester United about their demands over a transfer for striker Nicolas Jackson, it has emerged.
It was revealed earlier this week that United had added Jackson to their list of striker targets this summer, with a number of sides across Europe thought to be monitoring his situation after the Blues brought in both Liam Delap and João Pedro early in the transfer window.
Among the first to enquire about Jackson were AC Milan, who were swiftly informed that it would take a bid of £100 million ($134.2 million) to get a deal done. While the Blues are not expected to stick to such high demands in negotiations, they have no desire to listen to cut-price offers.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have made that stance clear to United. Jackson is not up for sale and there will be no efforts made to offload him, but strong bids for the Senegal international will be considered.
As it stands, United have not advanced their interest in Jackson, and it is stressed that they have not yet decided on their top striker target. The full focus has been on Bryan Mbeumo, for whom an agreement was finally reached on Friday.
Now, United will ramp up internal talks over their next striker, but much will depend on how much money can be raised through sales. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Tyrell Malacia are all available for transfer, with the Red Devils hopeful of raising well over £100 million to reinvest in other positions in the squad.
Whether they will return for Jackson is yet to be determined and the decision may be taken out of United’s hands if one of the striker’s other suitors makes a move first. Aston Villa are long-term admirers and are understood to remain keen this summer.
As for Chelsea, the Blues would be happy to keep Jackson beyond this summer, even if he no longer appears to be the first-choice striker under Enzo Maresca. However, as is the case with most of the squad, significant offers will be entertained.