Man Utd ‘Prepared’ to Make Huge Loss on Rasmus Hojlund, New Suitor Emerges
Manchester United are reportedly willing to sell Rasmus Højlund for less than half the £72 million ($92 million) they paid for him two years ago amid interest from several suitors.
The Denmark international endured a desperately underwhelming 2024–25 campaign, mustering just four Premier League goals in more than 2,000 minutes of football. For perspective, 76 players outscored Højlund in England’s top flight last term and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson matched his tally of combined goals and assists (also four).
After such a stark lack of output, United are unsurprisingly open to a sale and are prepared to take a significant hit to facilitate a move. BBC Sport claim that Ruben Amorim’s side would accept an offer as low as £30 million ($39.8 million).
Højlund arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta in 2023 for an initial £64 million ($82 million) with a further £8 million ($10 million) to be paid in add-ons. United’s minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe revealed that the club are still paying off instalments of the Dane’s transfer fee before including him in a group of players who he believed to be “not good enough” and “overpaid”.
Despite the damning verdicts delivered by his current employers, Højlund is not short of interested suitors. The Serie A trio of AC Milan, Inter and Napoli have all been credited with interest in the 22-year-old, while ESPN named Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig as another potential admirer.
The side from Saxony may be in need of a new striker should Benjamin Šeško secure his desired move this summer. The Slovenia international, who shares many of the same raw qualities as Højlund, is reportedly Manchester United’s leading striker target this summer, although Newcastle United are also hotly interested in his services.
Højlund, for his part, has been firm in his stance. “My plan is very clear,” he insisted at the end of July, “that is for me to stay and fight for my spot, whatever happens.” Amorim offered no such reassurances.
The Portuguese boss conceded that Højlund is “improving” before warning: “I don’t know what is going to happen until the market is closed. We suffered a lot because of the lack of goals last season.”