Report: Rasmus Hojlund Offered New Man Utd Escape Route
AC Milan have enquired about the availability of Manchester United forward Rasmus Højlund, it has emerged.
Højlund struggled in the two years that followed his £72 million ($96.6 million) move to Old Trafford, netting 26 goals in 95 appearances for United across all competitions, including just four strikes in last season’s Premier League.
Manager Ruben Amorim is bolstering his forward line this summer. Matheus Cunha joined from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5 million ($83.8 million) and a bid worth as much as £70 million ($93.9 million) has just been submitted for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, sparking questions over Højlund’s long-term future in Manchester.
Inter recently ended their interest in Højlund but the Dane continues to be linked with a return to Serie A as Sky Sports Italy name AC Milan as the latest suitors.
It has been claimed that Milan officials have reached out to determine the cost of a deal for Højlund. United’s response to this enquiry is not mentioned.
While United are actively hoping to offload five unwanted players, the Red Devils are not thought to be desperate to sell Højlund, although he is not seen as untouchable at Old Trafford these days and offers would be considered for the Dane.
Amorim is believed to be keen to sign a new out-and-out striker, however, and that deal could hinge on an exit for either Højlund or Joshua Zirkzee.
Højlund has fond memories of Serie A, where his solitary season with Atalanta yielded 10 goals in 34 games and convinced United to invest so heavily in his services in the summer of 2023, although he has publicly confirmed his desire to remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer.
Just how much United would demand to sell Højlund, whose contracts runs until 2028 with the option of a further 12 months, remains to be seen. The Red Devils are currently working on offloading Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia as priorities.
Rashford wants to join Barcelona but was recently targeted by Juventus, who are making progress in negotiations over Sancho. Antony continues to wait for a return to Real Betis after former United boss Erik ten Hag ruled out signing him for Bayer Leverkusen.