Man Utd ‘in Talks’ to Extend Contract of Long-Serving Veteran
Manchester United and Harry Maguire are reported to be “in talks” over a new contract for the centre back that would extend his Old Trafford stay beyond seven years.
Maguire became the world’s most expensive defender—and second most expensive United signing at that time—when his £80 million ($106.4 million) move from Leicester City was completed in 2019. Even now, no player has ever overtaken Maguire in the global defender transfer stakes.
He agreed a six-year contract with the option of an extra 12 months that is now due to expire at the end of the current season. His terms would have already expired without the option.
Initially a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s United team, Maguire has overcome the fitness troubles and loss of form that later affected him. Having lost the captaincy to Bruno Fernandes in 2024, he seems to have re-established himself as an important member of the squad.
With club football paused for internationals and Maguire not part of this month’s England squad, Fabrizio Romano reports that a face-to-face meeting has taken place in “recent days.”
More talks are expected to follow, but United are said to be happy overall with Maguire’s “contribution and leadership.”
The former Sheffield United and Hull City player turned down a proposed move to West Ham United in the summer of 2024 after a transfer fee had been agreed, while reports at the end of that year first mentioned “positive discussions” over a new contract in Manchester instead.
Man Utd ‘Turned Down’ Five Maguire Offers
It was reported in August that three Premier League clubs and two from Serie A had made approaches earlier in the summer to explore a potential Maguire transfer. Those interested sides were informed of United’s desire to keep him, with the player’s particular dream being to emulate 1990s legends like Steve Bruce and Gary Pallister.
Maguire appeared to later more or less confirm that story himself. At that stage, he wasn’t ruling out considering a move in January if no contract was agreed.
“I’m pretty sure the club have made it aware this summer that I can’t leave the club on any terms with other clubs inquiring about my things and my position with my contract,” he said.
“I’m sure over the next few months they’ll sit down and we’ll have to have a conversation about where we want to go and if they want to extend or the transfer window will open again in January.
“Obviously I have something in my mind about what I want to do and what I want to be. I don’t want to put it out there to everybody but it’s an amazing club to play for and you’d be silly if you wanted to jump out of it as soon as you could.”