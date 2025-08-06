Report: Man Utd Receive Five Offers for Harry Maguire
Manchester United have received five approaches for Harry Maguire this summer, a report has clained, coming from clubs in the Premier League and Serie A—with all turned down by the 13-time Premier League winners.
Maguire remains the third most expensive player in the club’s history following his £80 million ($106.6 million) move from Leicester City in 2019. The centre back has endured more than his fair share of struggles, both on and off the pitch, but could spend the rest of his career at Old Trafford.
The Daily Mail writes that three Premier League sides, and two from Italy, have “explored” the possibility of signing Maguire over the past couple of months.
The 32-year-old recently entered the final year of his contract, but those clubs that have approached United are said to have been informed of the intention to keep him. Maguire himself is thought to be keen to stay, with the dream of emulating club legends Steve Bruce and Gary Pallister, both key figures in United’s early Premier League dominance three decades ago.
As of yet, no contract talks are believed to have taken place.
If Maguire doesn’t sign a new contract at Old Trafford within the next year, he is expected to have other options as a possible free transfer looms. Istanbul giants Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş—the latter two managed by ex-United bosses José Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjær—are named among clubs named as admirers. Ligue 1 pair Monaco and Marseille are two others.
Arriving with the label as the world’s most expensive defender, Maguire has always been determined to make a success of himself in Manchester. He turned down a move to West Ham United in the summer of 2023 after a transfer fee had been agreed, with the intention of fighting for his place. It was a few weeks earlier that he had permanently lost the club captaincy to Bruno Fernandes after falling out of favour with then-manager Erik ten Hag during the prior 2022–23 campaign.
Maguire, who is still awaiting an appeal against a 2020 conviction in a Greek court of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and attempted bribery, suffered a loss of form from 2021 onwards and has been sidelined with injuries for 132 days (per Transfermarkt) over the last two seasons alone. But he started the majority of Premier League games after Ruben Amorim arrived at Old Trafford last November, with the head coach’s preferred back three system requiring significant defensive depth.
With Victor Lindelöf and Jonny Evans gone, and Lisandro Martínez perhaps still out until at least mid-September, Maguire will be one of only five available central defenders come the opening day of the season—a group that includes teenagers Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson.