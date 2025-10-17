Man Utd Injuries: Every Player Out of Liverpool Clash, Potential Return Dates
Manchester United have had little luck with their schedule after this season’s international breaks.
They travelled to Manchester City on their return from the September period and were comfortably overpowered by their local rivals, and now United travel to fierce foes Liverpool on their return from the October break.
Ruben Amorim will be feeling ever so slightly more optimistic after the victory over Sunderland last time out, but visiting the reigning Premier League champions is an entirely different proposition.
Amorim will want his key performers fit and firing for the trip to Merseyside, but defensive injuries threaten to weaken United for the renewal of their bitter rivalry with Liverpool.
Here’s the latest injury news for the Red Devils.
Lisandro Martínez
- Status: Out
- Potential return date: Unknown
Lisandro Martínez’s stint at Old Trafford has been littered with long-term injuries and his latest spell on the sidelines has just passed eight months. The Argentine tore his ACL at the beginning of February and has proven a sizeable absentee since entering the treatment room.
The positive news for both the centre back and United is that he’s reportedly close to making his return to full team training, although Amorim will want to be incredibly cautious with his reintegration to avoid any further setbacks.
He will definitely be absent this weekend, however.
Noussair Mazraoui
- Status: Doubt
- Potential return date: Oct. 19 (vs. Liverpool)
Noussair Mazraoui has been absent for United’s most recent clashes with Brentford and Sunderland, and was unable to team up with Morocco over the international period due to his unspecified knock.
Amorim had already confirmed that Mazraoui wouldn’t return until after the October break, but whether he’s available for the trip to Anfield remains to be seen.
Ayden Heaven
- Status: Doubt
- Potential return date: Oct. 19 (vs. Liverpool)
Ayden Heaven is United’s newest injury concern, with the centre back withdrawn at half time for England’s Under-20s over the international period.
“He picked something up,“ England Under-20s boss Ben Futcher said. “I don't think it is too serious but we will have to see how it settles down”.
He is unlikely to feature prominently at Anfield regardless, but his potential absence will limit Amorim’s squad depth.