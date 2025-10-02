SI

‘At the Forefront’—Man Utd Leading Race for Bargain January Striker Signing

There is competition from Premier League and Champions League sides for Man Utd’s leading striker target.

Dušan Vlahović has emerged as a leading target for Manchester United and several other clubs in 2026.
Manchester United have been described as “at the forefront” of clubs keen on signing Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović perhaps as soon as January, although there is competition from home and abroad for the Serbian finisher.

Vlahović was the subject of varied speculation throughout the summer transfer window as he entered the final 12 months of a lucrative Juventus contract. The 25-year-old boasts a game capable of mesmeric minimalism, avergaing one shot every 8.3 touches throughout his Serie A career in Turin. Yet, when the goals dry up—as they did last season—Vlahović has little to fall back on.

The mercurial forward remained at Juve, turning down every offer which came his way over the summer, but has once again been made available for sale in 2026, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Manchester United are credited with significant interest in Vlahović, as are Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Juve’s No. 9 is thought to be Serie A’s best-paid player, boasting an annual salary of €12 million (£10.5 million, $14.1 million). The club’s expectations for a suitable fee have plummeted, with talk of as little as €10–15 million perhaps being an acceptable sum in January considering he would be available on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

Freeing themselves from six months of Vlahović’s salary is thought to be view by Juve as a significant boost in isolation.

United splashed in excess of €230 million during the summer window on a new-look frontline, the centre piece of which is Slovenian striker Benjamin Šeško. Yet, Ruben Amorim’s ailing outfit have scarcely enjoyed a considerable uplift in results, even if their underlying attacking numbers offer more encouragement.

Bayern Munich to Rival Man Utd for Vlahovic

Juventus have a surplus of strikers after bringing in Loïs Openda and Jonathan David over the summer. However, they could be forced to keep hold of Vlahović until his deal is up.

Bayern Munich are thought to be considering the towering forward as an affordable option next summer, per BILD. Harry Kane has been repeatedly linked with an exit in 2026, when he is expected to be available for €65 million due to a clause in his contract, and focus is already shifting to his potential successor.

Vlahović offers none of the creative capabilities Kane boasts but could thrive off the chances laid on by Bayern’s fleet of scheming playmakers scattered across the frontline.

