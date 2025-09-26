Harry Kane Potential Destinations—Ranked
Harry Kane continues to effortlessly topple record after record at Bayern Munich with his ludicrous goalscoring numbers.
The England captain has ended his trophy drought since moving to Bavaria and tormented defences across Germany on a weekly basis, further cementing his status as one of the greatest strikers of the modern era.
But could Kane’s future lie away from the Allianz Arena? It’s been revealed that the release clause in the 32-year-old’s Bayern contract will be reduced to just €65 million (£56.8 million, $76.4 million) in 2026, opening the door to a possible exit should the right suitor approach.
Given Kane’s sensational goalscoring returns across the past decade, that’s an incredibly affordable price tag, even if he’s reaching the twilight years of an extraordinary career.
Which clubs could trigger his release clause, though?
4. Manchester United
Manchester United have long obsessed over Kane. The Red Devils have regularly been linked with the English sharpshooter as they aim to reassert themselves on the world stage, with the former Tottenham Hotspur striker having been viewed as the perfect marksman to fire them back to glory.
Of course, even the arrival of Kane would not be enough to turn United’s fortunes around singlehandedly, and, more pertinently, why would he possibly be interested in moving to Old Trafford?
Even an enormous pay packet would surely be unable to convince Kane to torch his Tottenham legacy and join Ruben Amorim’s under-performers—if the Portuguese boss is still even the head coach by the time the release clause value drops.
They will be linked with Kane this winter as they seek to remedy their goalscoring issues, but there is little chance such a deal takes place.
3. Tottenham Hotspur
“He is an unbelievable player who did fantastic for Spurs and is doing fantastic for Bayern,” said Spurs boss Thomas Frank when quizzed about Kane’s release clause. “Top player. I think there’s a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself, who would like to see Kane back.”
While the Tottenham manager admitted such a reunion was unlikely, it’s certainly more probable than a move to United. Spurs still lack a truly elite No. 9 and Kane is worshipped like no other among the club’s fanbase courtesy of his 280 goals in 435 appearances for the Lilywhites.
Chasing down Alan Shearer’s Premier League goalscoring record and feeling the warm embrace of the Spurs faithful once more appear the only benefits for Kane, with a return to English football looking extremely unlikely.
2. Barcelona
There have been recent links between Barcelona and Kane, with the Catalans reportedly viewing him as the dream replacement for another Bayern sharpshooter of the modern era in Robert Lewandowski. The Poland international is now 37 years old and is edging towards retirement despite his continued excellence in front of goal.
A move to Barça appears far more appealing than an English comeback, especially given he would be joining the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Pedri. Hansi Flick’s side were relentless in their pursuit of silverware last season—winning the domestic treble—and could offer Kane more glory.
Barça’s current financial situation still makes a transfer unlikely, with the significant fee and wages required to sign Kane perhaps proving prohibitive. However, if Kane is to leave Bayern—and that’s a big if—then Catalonia appears his most viable destination.
1. Bayern Munich
Just because Kane boasts an affordable release clause in his Bayern deal, doesn’t mean he’s going anywhere. He continues to shine in Germany and has a relatively uninterrupted route to the Bundesliga title every season now that Bayer Leverkusen have fallen away.
He’s living the dream in Bavaria, playing for one of world football’s biggest clubs and competing for major titles. He’s settled and scoring at a phenomenal rate, with 98 goals in just 103 matches since his arrival. 13 of those strikes have come this season.
For Kane to leave Bayern, something remarkable would have to happen.