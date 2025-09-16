Report: Man Utd Learn Cost of Sacking Ruben Amorim
Manchester United face having to pay manager Ruben Amorim a compensation package of £12 million ($16.3 million) if they sack the under-fire Portuguese tactician in the coming weeks, a report has claimed.
Amorim is facing serious pressure after the weekend’s 3–0 defeat to Manchester City left him with the worst win percentage of any United manager since World War II, with questions asked over his determination to persist with a controversial 3-4-2-1 setup.
Despite calls from fans to adjust, Amorim has publicly insisted he will persist with his current approach, confessing United will have to sack him if they want change. Currently, that is not expected to happen.
Perhaps contributing to United’s ongoing loyalty to Amorim are the finances involved with terminating his contract early. The Daily Mail state a compensation fee of £12 million would be required to sack Amorim in the first year of his deal.
United paid £9.2 million to buy Amorim out of his previous contract with Sporting CP and secured him to a two-and-a-half-year deal on November 1, 2024. The Red Devils boss is said to earn £6.5 million per year.
Amorim has publicly promised to walk away from United without compensation if the Red Devils decide he is not the right coach for them, although there would almost certainly still be significant funds involved if United do move to terminate his contract.
As it stands, United are determined not to sack Amorim, who is thought to retain the support of the dressing room in the face of mounting pressure, although some players are said to be growing increasingly concerned by the manager’s refusal to budge from his preferred system.
One route to saving money for United would be if Benfica act on their interest in hiring Amorim, who has been earmarked as a potential hire following the upcoming presidential elections.