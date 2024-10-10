Man Utd Legend Wayne Rooney Slams Erik ten Hag's 'Crazy' Decisions
Wayne Rooney is the latest Manchester United legend to speak out against Erik ten Hag amid the club's continued struggles.
Manchester United's poor start to the 2024–25 season has become the main talking point for pundits, former players and even casual fans across the globe. The club only took eight points from its opening seven Premier League matches and has yet to secure a victory in the Europa League.
Rooney sat down with Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Jill Scott on an episode of Stick to Football and could not hide his feelings about the Red Devils' performances under Ten Hag, including an embarrassing 0–3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at home.
"I went to the Tottenham game and that's as bad as I've seen Old Trafford for a long, long time," Rooney said. "Something needs to change. I'm not saying that's purely the manager, but the performances and lack of desire when you watch [United] play is crazy."
The group spoke about Ten Hag's decision to leave Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martínez on the bench against Aston Villa, prompting Rooney to give his overall thoughts on the manager's decision-making.
"Some of the changes he's making...you never see top teams changing the center-backs during a game, or the back four. That happens on a regular basis," he said.
The club's all-time leading goalscorer then brought up Ten Hag's baffling decision to take Marcus Rashford off at halftime against FC Porto. The England international was the team's best player in the Europa League fixture and could only watch as his side left with a 3–3 draw.
"It's the best I've seen Rashford play for a long time," Rooney said. "To take him off and say, 'We have another game at the weekend' at halftime is absolutely crazy."
United's disappointing result against Porto is just one of four recent draws for the Red Devils. Ten Hag's side only collected a point against Crystal Palace, FC Twente and Aston Villa as well. In fact, the last time United walked away with a victory came against Barnsley in the EFL Cup on Sept. 17.
As Ten Hag's job hangs in the balance, such criticism from the club's greats only adds to his precarious position aboard a sinking ship.