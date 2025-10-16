Man Utd, Liverpool Learn Adam Wharton Transfer Timeline—Report
Crystal Palace are not expected to allow Adam Wharton to leave during the upcoming January transfer window, which will disappoint fans of Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.
Since joining Palace from hometown club Blackburn Rovers in January 2024, Wharton has enjoyed a whirlwind rise and has established himself as one of Europe’s best young midfielders.
However, rather like Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze in recent times, the 21-year-old has already been earmarked for a bigger stage than the Eagles can ultimately provide.
Of the clubs most heavily linked, Manchester United are the one most in need of fresh energy in the middle of the pitch, having mainly gone after forwards this past summer. Central midfield is a weak link, with Ruben Amorim lacking the right profile of player to hold together a two-man partnership.
It has been Bruno Fernandes, better as a No. 10, and an ageing Casemiro who have typically got the nod so far this season. Amorim doesn’t appear convinced by Kobbie Mainoo in the role, while Manuel Ugarte has not yet rediscovered what he did so well for Amorim at Sporting CP.
But if United are serious about Wharton—rumour has it they would rather now pursue him than alternative target Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion—then patience is necessary.
Liverpool are another side linked, lacking central midfield depth behind Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, the latter of whom has also had to fill in deeper due to a centre back crisis. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are yet to directly replace either Toni Kroos or Luka Modrić.
Fabrizio Romano reported via his Here We Go Podcast that Palace “have no intention to negotiate” a sale midway through the season. The summer could be a different story, but only after the World Cup, for which Wharton is hoping to be called up by England after previously going to Euro 2024.
At that point, Palace are expected to “assess the situation” on a case-by-case basis, depending on any offers that may come in from interested suitors. But it is understandably clear that there is no desire to actively try and sell Wharton to cash in.
‘No Pressure’ on Crystal Palace
During a recent radio appearance, Palace chairman Steve Parish was specifically asked about rumoured United interest, but the same goes for any club keeping tabs on Wharton.
“If Manchester United want Adam Wharton, that’s nothing surprising really about that,” he said. “The fact of the matter is he’s got a long contract to run. There’s no pressure on us to do it, and I don’t think there’s any real pressure from the player either.”
That contract, signed when Wharton first joined the club, is good until the end of 2028–29.
‘Good Enough to Play for Spain’
Wharton was the recipient of glowing endorsement from Palace teammate Yeremy Pino this week, claiming that the midfield star has all the technical ability to command a place in the Spain national team—were he actually eligible, of course.
That review suggests Wharton is on a level with the likes of Rodri—the Ballon d’Or winner in 2024 and former teammate of Pino at Villarreal—Pedri, Fabián Ruiz and Martín Zubimendi.
Pino told The Athletic: “Adam can do everything. Defensively, he is a fighter. He goes in very strong, wins a lot of balls. Technically, you just have to watch him and enjoy him. He has the quality to play in the Spain national team, no doubt.”