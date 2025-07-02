Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham Dealt Major Blow in Antoine Semenyo Pursuit
Antoine Semenyo’s decision to sign a new long-term contract at Bournemouth is a blow for his numerous Premier League suitors.
The Ghana international has been linked with Liverpool, while Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were both thought to be vying for his signature. Previously considered to be a viable alternative to Bryan Mbeumo by the powers that be at Old Trafford, Spurs appeared to have increased their interest in the 25-year-old.
Those hopes have been slashed by Bournemouth’s triumphant confirmation of a fresh five-year deal for Semenyo. The Cherries announced the extension with a social media post which pointedly hinted at the rumoured interest in their forward with a fake newspaper headline mocked up in the bottom corner which read: “Semenyo Headed for Vitality Exit” and “Surely the Cherries can’t keep hold of their star man?”
Semenyo offered some genuine quotes to Bournemouth’s website. “I’ve grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I’m really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season,” he beamed.
“From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can’t speak highly enough of the people around the club. It’s a great place to be and I’m excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner.”
Bournemouth president of football operations, Tiago Pinto, added: “Antoine has been crucial to the club’s progress and is a key member of the project here at Vitality Stadium.
“We have a great relationship with Antoine and we’re looking forward to continuing that as we hope to build on a record-breaking season. His commitment to the club matches our ambition and I’m excited to see what can be achieved as we prepare for the new campaign.”