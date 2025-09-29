‘I’m Following’—Man Utd Manager Target Speaks Out on Red Devils Interest
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner admitted that he is “following” the rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United, but played down speculation that he will be replacing Ruben Amorim any time soon.
The Austrian head coach is understandably in-demand. Saturday’s stoppage-time victory over Liverpool extended Palace’s unbeaten run to 18 matches across all competitions, equalling the longest lossless sequence in the club’s history which was first set in 1969.
Glasner also ended Palace’s 164-year wait for a major piece of silverware by orchestrating an FA Cup final victory over Manchester City last May. Three months later, the Eagles won a second trophy with a Community Shield triumph against Liverpool.
United have endured a dramatically contrasting spell. While Glasner was celebrating at Wembley in May, Amorim was left to lament defeat in the Europa League final and the club’s lowest-ever Premier League finish. United’s form has been similarly miserable this season, prompting rampant speculation surrounding the safety of Amorim’s position as manager.
Some spurious reports have put Glasner forward as a potential successor for the stubborn Portuguese coach. Yet, the softly-spoken 51-year-old had no intention of entertaining that speculation.
Crystal Palace & Man Utd Records During Oliver Glasner’s Reign
Stat (Premier League)
Crystal Palace
Manchester United
Games
58
57
Wins
23
17
Draws
21
14
Losses
14
26
Goals scored
89
73
Goals conceded
69
89
Points
90
65
Stats between Feb. 19, 2024 and Sept. 29, 2025.
“I’m following all the rumours—and that’s all they are—neutrally and completely relaxed,” he told kicker this weekend, “focusing on the daily work with my players and staff, and trying to enjoy it as much as possible.”
Amorim is expected to retain the backing of United’s board despite the team’s spiralling form, although Glasner could very well continue to make his rival manager look foolish from south London.
When quizzed on the secrets behind Palace’s record-breaking run, Glasner simply explained: “I’m convinced that consistency is a crucial prerequisite for success, but you also need very good players, which we fortunately have.”
United should, theoretically at least, have a far superior pool of players. It took €1.071 billion (£935 million, $1.253 billion) to assemble the squad at Old Trafford, compared to the €337 million which Palace’s contingent is worth. Yet, while the Eagles sit third in the early Premier League table, United are back in 14th. Not that Glasner is getting ahead of himself.
“We're not currently worrying about a final standings,” he warned. “I’m very down-to-earth and don’t forget that last season we had the worst Premier League start in Palace’s history, which ended with a record points haul.”