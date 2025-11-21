Man Utd ‘Monitoring’ £100 Million-Rated Alternative to Carlos Baleba
Manchester United are tracking Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who is valued at around £100 million ($130.7 million), according to a recent report.
The Red Devils were busy reshaping their squad over the summer, investing heavily in three new forwards and a goalkeeper, but the expectation is that their next headline signing will be a young and energetic midfielder.
Casemiro has rebuilt his reputation after a challenging period, but could leave Old Trafford on a free transfer at the end of the season aged 34. Ruben Amorim recently said his “goal is to continue to count with Casemiro”, but the Brazilian’s vast £350,000 weekly salary could be a factor.
Carlos Baleba has been the prevailing target for United, who were interested in signing the 21-year-old over the summer, before his eye-watering price tag dissuaded the Manchester giants as Brighton & Hove Albion rejected any form of negotiation.
Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is another linked, but it could be the Englishman’s compatriot Anderson that United turn their attention to next summer.
Man Utd Among Three English Clubs Competing for Elliot Anderson
According to The Times, United are one of three clubs “monitoring the progress” of the £100 million-rated midfielder ahead of next summer’s transfer window.
Desperate to bolster their midfield with Casemiro’s possible exit on their mind, United have added Anderson to a shortlist of options, but could be forced to fend off interest from reigning Premier League champions Liverpool and the 23-year-old’s former club Newcastle United.
Newcastle decided to sell Anderson in 2024 to help comply with profit and sustainability rules, demanding a £35 million fee from Forest for his signature. However, due to an impressive ascent, his value has since skyrocketed.
Anderson stands tall among the Premier League’s leading young midfielders and he’s worked his way into the senior England squad under Thomas Tuchel. He’s started five of the last six matches for the Three Lions and appears certain to be included in next summer’s FIFA World Cup squad.
The Newcastle academy product has caught the eye with his impressive blend of athleticism, work ethic and defensive nous in the engine room, making him the perfect fit for United’s midfield rebuild.
The Red Devils are “unlikely” to make an offer for Anderson in January—with Forest not open to negotiations during the winter window—but he will be on their radar next summer.