Man Utd Name New Transfer Chief, ‘Major’ Management Shakeup
The hierarchy behind Manchester United’s transfer decisions has undergone a “major recalibration”, with Jason Wilcox assuming the role of director of football while reports claim that Sir Dave Brailsford will take a step back.
Wilcox left Southampton to become United’s technical director in April 2024. Two months later, Dan Ashworth was officially appointed as the club’s sporting director before he was sacked at great expense in early December. Wilcox had taken on some of the responsibilities of his departed colleague and now his promotion to a senior position has been made official.
Brailsford has made a move in the opposite direction, The Athletic claim. A trusted member of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s assembled brains trust took a hands-on approach at United after the British billionaire purchased a minority stake in the club last year.
The Athletic predict Brailsford to shift his focus back to the cycling arm of Ratcliffe’s sporting empire.
Wilcox, a former Premier League winner with Blackburn Rovers in 1995, is highly thought of by United’s co-owner. “Jason, for me, is a guy at the coal face,” Ratcliffe told The Times in March. “He ran the academy at Manchester City. Txiki Begiristain, I know, thought Jason had the best eyes in the club.
“He’s a warm character, he’s got a sense of humour, he knows what he’s talking about, he’s got a really good relationship with [Man Utd manager] Ruben [Amorim]. So, you know, if you compare that with last season when we had Erik and John Murtough [as football director], it’s chalk and cheese.
“Jason knows what’s working, what’s not working in terms of how Ruben’s playing, his system, which players he’s picking, which players we are going to buy in the future. And Jason’s got views on all of those things. And when I listen to Jason speak, I get what he’s saying.”
Wilcox has already been busy this summer. Matheus Cunha was an early acquistion from Wolverhampton Wanderers and there has already been an opening bid for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.