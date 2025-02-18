Man Utd Outcast Has More La Liga Goals Than Lamine Yamal and Vinicius Junior in 2025
After a lackluster period at Manchester United, Antony already has more La Liga goals in 2025 than superstar wingers, Lamine Yamal and Vinícius Júnior.
Antony was one of 10 players Manchester United parted ways with during the January transfer window. The forward joined Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season and looks like a different player than the one that struggled for years in a red shirt.
In just four appearances for Real Betis, Antony already has three goals and an assist to his name. In fact, he bagged the winners against Gent in the Conference League and against Real Sociedad in La Liga. He also found the back of the net against Celta Vigo, but Real Betis went on suffer a 3–2 defeat.
Antony's two La Liga goals are more than Lamine Yamal and Vinícius Júnior's goalscoring totals combined in 2025. Both Yamal and Vinícius Júnior have scored zero goals in La Liga since the start of the year.
Check out Antony's production compared to two of the best wingers in Spanish soccer:
Player
Club
La Liga Appearances in 2025
La Liga Goals in 2025
Antony
Real Betis
3
2
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
5
0
Vinícius Júnior
Real Madrid
4
0
Yamal's last goal in La Liga came against Real Madrid on Oct. 26. The teenager became the youngest player in El Clásico history to find the back of the net in the storied rivalry. Vinícius Júnior has not scored in La Liga since his hat trick against Osasuna on Nov. 9.
The Barcelona and Real Madrid superstars' La Liga struggles do not extend to other competitions, though. Yamal bagged two goals in the Spanish Super Cup, two goals in the Copa del Rey and one goal in the Champions League in 2025. Vinícius Júnior, meanwhile, bagged a brace in the Champions League and a goal in the Copa del Rey in the new year.
It must be said, though, that Antony's instant impact for Real Betis is one of the biggest successes of Spain's winter transfer window, especially given the Brazilian's struggles at Manchester United. He joined the Red Devils in 2022 for a $108 million (£86 million) fee, yet only scored 12 goals in 96 appearances.
With Real Betis only currently nine points away from a top five finish and a possible spot in the Europa League next season, they will need Antony to keep putting in MOTM performances to climb up the La Liga table.