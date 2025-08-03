‘I’m Always on Top’—Ruben Amorim Reveals Brutal Punishment for Man Utd Players
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim revealed his name-and-shame approach to unsatisfactory performances in training as part of his attempts to instil an improved tactical and cultural philosophy on one of the biggest clubs in the world.
Amorim and Man Utd are riding high after two preseason victories in the Premier League Summer Series. Their win over Bournemouth in Chicago was one of the best under the coach, even if it was in pre-season. The 4–1 thumping was one of the more comprehensive showings from a Man Utd team that looked more in tune with what Amorim wants from his squad.
This convincing display was drilled on the training pitch where Amorim holds all his players to a high standard.
“If you don’t train in the right way, I have footage to show you—and I show you in front of everybody,” he revealed to The Telegraph. “So I’m always on top. I will expect to be in one phase—that I don’t need to do anything—because they will push each other. But in the moment, if you train bad one time, I will show you the image. I will not speak with you, [I will] just speak. I will show everything. So that really requires a lot of energy. But what I feel in this year is that I have more people to do that.”
On the surface, it seems like a push for more accountability from players. Amorim has previously frozen out Marcus Rashford for his performances at Carrington. But the head coach doesn’t want to be the only one responsible and is focused on overhauling the culture by putting players at the forefront of holding everyone accountable.
Amorim confirmed that this season’s new leadership group consists of club captain Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Tom Heaton.
Amorim’s first season in charge resulted in the club’s worst-ever Premier League campaign. A Europa League trophy could have papered over the cracks, but a loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the final ended what was a tumultuous season after the sacking of Erik ten Hag.
Though, missing out on European football could be a silver lining given the lighter schedule. Plus, it has not seemingly affected the club in the recruitment department after signing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The club is said to be interested in Aston Villa and RB Leipzig strikers Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Šeško as well.
Man Utd close out their U.S. tour in Atlanta against Everton on Sunday.